Carnival Dream Gets New Hull Design

The Carnival Dream has become the latest Carnival Cruise Line ship to be adorned with a new hull design, joining the Carnival Magic and the Carnival Glory which were completed over the past few weeks.

According to a press release, the Dream got the new colors in a drydock in Marseilles, France.

The livery is inspired by the design that debuted on the line’s newest ship, the Mardi Gras, while serving as “an homage to maritime tradition with patriotic red, white and blue hues, also the colors of Carnival Cruise Line,” the cruise line said.

The next ship in line is the Carnival Valor, which is currently in drydock with work scheduled to be done by the end of July, marking the fourth ship to feature the new livery. Going forward, the new design will be added across all Carnival Cruise Line ships, the cruise line said.

