Seabourn Ovation to Sail From Miami Starting November 2021

Seabourn has opened for sale new itineraries on the Seabourn Ovation which will be operated out of Miami between November 2021 and April 2022, coinciding with the ship's first-ever stop in a U.S. port on November 18, 2021.

For the first time, Seabourn Ovation will cruise the Caribbean, starting with three 11-day voyages roundtrip from Miami in November and December 2021. The ship will visit Caribbean destinations, including San Juan, the hidden harbors of Guadeloupe and Jost Van Dyke, St. Kitts & Nevis, Antigua and more.

Departure dates include November 18 and 29, and December 10, 2021.

Following the Caribbean voyages, the ship will explore the Panama Canal and Central America between December 2021 and March 2022.

On December 21, the ship will sail on a 21-Day Holiday Panama Canal voyage from Miami to Los Angeles, followed by a 19-day voyage back to Miami. Both of these voyages will include a full transit of the Panama Canal.

Beginning January 30, 2022, Seabourn Ovation will set sail to Central America with four voyages roundtrip from Miami, calling in Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize and Panama. These voyages also include a partial transit of the Panama Canal, giving guests an opportunity to visit this modern marvel in true luxury.

Prior to its arrival in the U.S. this fall, the ship will offer guests an opportunity to visit the Canary Islands with a 14-day voyage from Barcelona to Lisbon, Portugal, departing on October 23. The ship will then cross the Atlantic Ocean on a 12-day voyage departing from Lisbon to Miami. Seabourn Ovation heads back to Europe with a 13-day crossing from Miami to Lisbon on March 27, 2022. The ship will return to the Canary Islands and also visit Morocco and Tangier during a 14-day voyage departing April 9 from Lisbon to Monte Carlo.