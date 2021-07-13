Royal Caribbean Set to Start Selecting Volunteers for Test Cruises

Royal Caribbean International will shortly be selecting volunteers to help complete test cruises as the company returns to operations in North America.

Having announced a call for volunteers for test cruises late last year, Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas completed a simulated sailing (i.e. test cruise) in June, which had about 600 Royal Caribbean employees aboard.

With more ships set to follow, the company is now set to start selecting volunteers.

Upon completion of a successful sailing, each ship gains a Conditional Sailing Certificate, allowing it to operate with less than 95 percent vaccinated guests aboard, and helping to attract families with children.

"After receiving an incredible 350,000+ responses last year from people interested in becoming Royal Caribbean’s Volunteers of the Seas, this week we’ll be randomly selecting and extending invites to registered Volunteers to participate in upcoming simulation cruises," Royal Caribbean said, in a social media post ."If you applied, stay tuned to your email for news in the coming days and follow the conversation on this page. Good luck and we hope to welcome you aboard very soon!"

Hopeful volunteers can register here: https://bit.ly/VolunteersoftheSeas.