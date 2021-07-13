Spirit of Adventure Sails Into Portsmouth Ahead of July 19 Naming Ceremony

Saga’s new cruise ship, the Spirit of Adventure, has made her first arrival into Portsmouth ahead of the July 19 naming ceremony. Spectators caught a glimpse of the 236-meter boutique cruise ship, as she sailed into the city early on July 13.

The Spirit of Adventure features five specialty restaurants including the world’s first Nepalese restaurant at sea – Khukuri House, alongside Amalfi, a high-end Italian cuisine restaurant and the Supper Club a dining and live entertainment venue.

The ship has a 500 sq. meter spa, The Lido outdoor pool, The Playhouse, a 444-seat theater and a large library.

“Seeing the Spirit of Adventure at Portsmouth International Port for the first time will be a real moment for Saga Cruises. She’ll be named there on July 19 – the first new ship ever to have the honor at the port – which we’re all so looking forward to. Portsmouth has been incredibly welcoming of us and we’re very grateful for that,” Nick Stace, the CEO of Saga Travel said.

According to Portsmouth International Port, this occasion marks a significant development for the port’s ambitions, as the Spirit of Adventure becomes the first cruise ship naming ever to take place in the city.

"Portsmouth's dramatic harbor entrance is a stunning backdrop perfectly showcasing the Spirit of Adventure, building anticipation for her naming ceremony on July 19,” Leader of Portsmouth City Council, Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson said.

"We're looking forward to Saga's brand-new vessels becoming a familiar sight in our city, this is a new cruise era for Portsmouth and we can't wait for cruise lines like Saga to join us on our journey," he added.

According to the port, the arrival of the Spirit of Adventure demonstrates “the value of the multimillion investment to transform the port into a leading cruise terminal, with an extended cruise berth allowing events of this nature to take place.”

It added that attention will soon turn to transforming the terminal to create an extension on the existing building that will provide the ability to handle up to 2,000 passengers.