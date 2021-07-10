Tarragona

AIDAcosma Floats Out at Meyer Werft in Papenburg

AIDAcosma 1

The AIDAcosma, AIDA Cruises’ latest ship, has floated out at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany.

“Love at first sight,” commented on the float-out AIDA. “The AIDAcosma has left the hall of Meyer Werft and thus saw the light of the world. Are you lovestruck too?"

The 5,400-guest AIDAcosma is a sister ship to the AIDAnova, which was completed in 2018. Both are powered by LNG. Another sistership newbuild due for delivery from the German yard in 2023 was previously assigned to AIDA, but will now sail for Carnival Cruise Line.

AIDAcosma 3

The pandemic caused significant delays to the AIDAcosma delivery date. Initially scheduled for a spring 2021 debut, the AIDAcosma was pushed to the third quarter. With the change, the vessel’s inaugural season in Europe was entirely cancelled and the first voyage rescheduled to Dec. 22, 2021.

After the float-out, the AIDAcosma is due for outfitting.

2022 Cruise Industry News USA River Report