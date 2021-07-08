Anthem of the Seas Sets Sail From the UK

Royal Caribbean International has set sail from the UK, welcoming guests onboard the Anthem of the Seas for the first time in more than a year.

The cruise line said that the sailing is just the beginning of an adventure-filled summer for UK families. UK residents will be reunited on the Anthem’s four-night Ocean Getaways and five- to eight-night British Isles cruises that tour the UK coastline, from Liverpool, England and Belfast, Northern Ireland, to Kirkwall, Scotland.

Royal Caribbean International also said that it celebrates its return to the UK by hosting 999 emergency services, NHS, social care sector and armed forces employees onboard multiple sailings this summer. These professionals were offered an opportunity to sail aboard the Anthem in recognition of their tremendous efforts over the last year.

“We are delighted to once again sail from the UK, and it’s an honor to host some of the country’s many key workers onboard our first sailings. It’s thanks to these individuals, who have worked so hard to see our country through this tough time, that this moment is finally here. I have no doubt they will have an incredible and well-deserved break aboard our UK-favourite, the Anthem of the Seas,” said Ben Bouldin, vice president, EMEA, Royal Caribbean.

Royal Caribbean guests can experience various activities aboard the ship this summer, including Anthem’s North Star, an all-glass observation capsule that offers 360-degree views of the open ocean from 91 meters (300 feet) above sea level.

Back on deck, holidaymakers can play basketball or let loose on the dodgems at SeaPlex – the largest indoor active space at sea – learn to freefall with RipCord by iFly, or surf the waves from the comfort of the ship on FlowRider, the cruise line’s popular surf simulator.

Guests can refuel and recharge at one of the 26 restaurants or bars onboard before taking in one of several performances.

The Anthem’s playbill offers holidaymakers live entertainment, including full-scale show productions that “blur the line between technology and entertainment” at Royal Caribbean’s multidimensional venue, Two70, and West End smash hit “We Will Rock You” in the Royal Theater.

The Anthem’s return to UK shores comes after six years of delivering cruises in the U.S. and Caribbean. Sailing with fully vaccinated crew, the limited summer itineraries are open for bookings and only available to UK residents 18 years and older who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and children under the age of 18 with negative test results.