Regent Unveils 132-Night World Cruise for 2024

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has revealed its 2024 World Cruise. According to a press release, the voyage goes on sale July 14, 2021, and explores Central America, USA’s West Coast and Hawaii, South Pacific Islands, Australia and New Zealand, Southeast Asia, the Indian subcontinent, the Middle East, the Mediterranean, and Bermuda.

Spanning close to five months and 34,500 nautical miles, the Navigate the World cruise begins on Jan. 6, 2024, roundtrip Miami, Florida, onboard the Seven Seas Mariner. Over 132 nights, the ship visits 66 ports of call across 31 countries and four continents, offering unrivaled destination-immersion with 442 free shore excursions, as well as 12 in-port overnight stays and crossings of both the Panama Canal and Suez Canal.

The sailing also provides access to 61 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, the most the cruise line has ever visited on a world cruise, Regent wrote. The Gondwana Rainforests of Australia, the Churches and Convents of Goa and Tuscany’s Medici Villas and Gardens are just some of the World Heritage Sites that can be explored by guests.

Travelers can also enjoy exclusive shoreside experiences in three destinations – Wellington, New Zealand; Mumbai, India; and Málaga, Spain - as well as a pre-cruise gala in a luxury hotel in Miami.

At an additional cost there are 18 optional land programs, 11 of which are completely new. The multi-night land programs could see guests discover Ayers Rock in Australia, the Taj Mahal in India, and the Great Pyramids of Giza – all in one cruise.

“The past two years we have seen record booking world cruise launch days, which is a testament to our guests’ enduring passion for travel and illustrates just how special these voyages are,” said Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer, Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

“We believe our 2024 World Cruise is our most enriching to date, representing the opportunity for uniquely immersive exploration thanks to access to a huge number of UNESCO World Heritage Sites and hundreds of free shore excursions. Add to this the fact that the cruise is onboard the elegant, all-suite, all-balcony Seven Seas Mariner, plus an incredible array of luxurious amenities, and I’m sure the 2024 World Cruise will sell out quickly too,” he added.

Regent’s 2024 World Cruise includes amenities, such as first-class air, door-to-door luggage service, a comprehensive visa package, unlimited valet laundry, dry-cleaning and pressing, phone time per suite, onboard medical service, a commemorative gift and more. Also included in the voyage fare is the personalized service, specialty restaurants, premium beverages in bars and lounges, fantastic entertainment and unlimited internet access.

Fares start at $73,499 per guest for a Deluxe Veranda Suite, and $199,999 per guest for the Master Suite.