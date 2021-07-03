Tarragona

Carnival Cruise Line Back in Action as Vista Sails from Galveston

Carnival Vista in Galveston

After 15 months, Carnival Cruise Line welcomed paying passengers back onboard on Saturday in Galveston, Texas aboard the Carnival Vista.

To celebrate Carnival Cruise Line’s resumption of guest cruises from the U.S., Carnival President Christine Duffy, Carnival Vista Captain Andrea Catalani and local officials led a “Back to Fun” ribbon-cutting ceremony officially welcoming guests back onboard.

Christine Duffy onboard

“Seeing our guests board the ship for the first time in over 15 months was a welcome and emotional sight. The excitement our guests have for Carnival cruising knows no bounds and it’s great to be able to have them enjoy our unique vacation experience and of course see our amazing crew once again,” said Duffy.

Added Catalani, “Having our guests on board again is something we’ve been looking forward to for a very long time. Our crew is very excited and will provide them with the incredible Carnival vacation they’ve been so patiently waiting for.”

Ribbon Cutting
Carnival Vista will set sail this afternoon at 4 p.m. for a weeklong cruise with stops in Mahogany Bay (Isla Roatan), Cozumel and Belize City.

In addition to Carnival Vista’s departure, Carnival Horizon begins sailing from PortMiami tomorrow, July 4, as well as Carnival Breeze from Galveston July 15 while Carnival Miracle kicks off the line’s Alaska season from Seattle July 27. Mardi Gras, the line’s newest ship, sets sail from Port Canaveral July 31. Other ships in the Carnival fleet will begin service in August.

AB InBev
Thermofisher

DL Services

Oceanic Catering

