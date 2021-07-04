Celebrity Flora Sets Sail in Galapagos

The Celebrity Flora has set sail in the Galapagos today after more than 15 months of not operating. The July 4 sailing sees the first of the brand’s three ships to resume sailing the archipelago, on a curated seven-night itinerary.

The sailing will be shortly followed by the Celebrity Xpedition on July 24 and the 16-guest Celebrity Xploration on Sept. 18. They will both equally explore the Galapagos with Northern and Southern Loop itineraries, according to Celebrity’s press release.

“The Galapagos Islands are a treasure and a destination that is incomparable to any other in the world. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome guests aboard the most special ship in this region for the very special, bucket-list voyage they have been dreaming of for so many months,” said Celebrity Cruises' President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo.

According to a press release, the Celebrity Flora was built specifically to navigate the waters of the area. Inspired by the islands and built with a variety of natural materials, along with “the latest environmental technologies, the ship merges seamlessly with its surroundings,” Celebrity wrote.

Certified naturalists from the Galapagos National Park will be onboard the sailings to guide the journey.

“In this extraordinary destination, unique experiences abound, from hiking otherworldly volcanic landscapes to snorkeling alongside sea turtles in their natural habitat. Guests can also partake in twice-daily shore excursions guided by Galapagos National Park certified naturalists or stay onboard to relax and be treated to locally-sourced cuisine crafted by a Michelin-starred chef,” Celebrity wrote.

All Celebrity ships will sail with a vaccinated crew. In the Galapagos, U.S. guests aged 16 and older must be fully vaccinated, and, as of Aug. 1, 2021, all U.S. guests aged 12 and older must be fully vaccinated. Requirements for non-U.S. guests vary.