Five Cruise Brands to Account for Nearly Half of July Capacity

July will see 141 ships and 180,000 berths back in service, as the cruise industry quickly scales up it restart plans.

With over 25,000 berths at full occupancy, MSC Cruises will have the biggest operational fleet this month, according to the July 2021 edition of the Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News.

The company, along with other four brands will concentrate nearly 60 per cent of the total capacity returning to the market through the end of the month..

The biggest five cruise corporations, in the meantime, will be responsible for 61 vessels and 154,336 berths.

Top 5 Cruise Lines Back in Service by July 31:

MSC Cruises

Ships: Seven – MSC Grandiosa, MSC Seaside, MSC Virtuosa, MSC Orchestra, MSC Splendida, MSC Magnifica and MSC Seaview

Total Berths: 26,456

Regions: Europe – Western Mediterranean, Eastern Mediterranean, United Kingdom and Baltic

With seven ships in service by late July, MSC will be the biggest brand in service by capacity.

After resuming service in the Western Mediterranean, the brand is quickly adding ships and destinations to its lineup. Currently, it has two vessels sailing in the Western Mediterranean, one in the Baltic, one in the United Kingdom and three in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Royal Caribbean International

Ships: Seven – Quantum of the Seas, Adventure of the Seas, Freedom of the Seas, Anthem of the Seas, Jewel of the Seas, Serenade of the Seas and Odyssey of the Seas

Total Berths: 23,200

Regions: Asia, North America, Caribbean, Alaska and Europe

After months sailing exclusively in Asia, Royal Caribbean International has relaunched service in other destinations.

By July 31, the company will have seven vessels back on in service, making it the second biggest in capacity. In addition to its Asia program, Royal Caribbean is poised to offer cruises in North America, Caribbean, Alaska, Mediterranean and United Kingdom.

Carnival Cruise Line

Ships: Five – Carnival Vista, Carnival Horizon, Carnival Breeze, Carnival Miracle and Mardi Gras

Total Berths: 18,950

Region: North America, Caribbean and Alaska

Carnival Cruise Line is welcoming its guests back this month. With five ships entering service throughJuly 31, the brand is set to become the third biggest cruise operator by passenger capacity.

Sailing from the United States, Carnival’s restart deployment is highlighted by the new Mardi Gras – which will set sail for the first time from Port Canaveral later in the month.

Celebrity Cruises

Ships: Eight – Celebrity Millennium, Celebrity Apex, Celebrity Edge, Celebrity Silhouette, Celebrity Flora, Celebrity Summit, Celebrity Xpedition and Celebrity Equinox

Total Berths: 15,836

Regions: Caribbean, North America, Europe, Galapagos and Alaska

After resuming service in the Caribbean, Europe, the United States and other destinations, Celebrity Cruises will bbe among the top players back and sailing.

By the end of the month, the premium brand will have eight vessels back in service, including the 100-guest Celebrity Flora in the Galapagos.

Costa Cruises

Ships: Four – Costa Firenze, Costa Smeralda, Costa Luminosa and Costa Deliziosa

Total Berths: 13,976

Region: Europe – Western Mediterranean and Eastern Mediterranean

Costa now has four ships in service in Europe.

The Italian brand recently added the new Costa Firenze to its operation in the Western Mediterranean, completing its lineup for the summer.

Numbers by Corporation – Planned July Capacity Projection

Carnival Corporation

Ships: 21

Brands in Service: 8 out of 9

Total Berths: 62,005

By brand:

Carnival: 5 ships and 18,950 berths

Costa: 4 ships and 13,976 berths

AIDA: 5 ships and 13,022 berths

Princess: 2 ships and 7,200 ships

P&O: 1 ship and 3,611 berths

Holland America: 1 ship and 2,100 berths

Cunard: 1 ship and 2,092 berths

Seabourn: 2 ships and 1,054 berths

Royal Caribbean Group

Ships: 28

Brands in Service: 5 out of 5

Total Berths: 55,405

By brand:

Royal Caribbean: 7 ships and 23,200 berths

Celebrity: 8 ships and 15,836 berths

TUI: 5 ships and 13,300 berths

Silversea: 4 ship and 1,688 berths

Hapag-Lloyd: 4 ships and 1,381 berths

MSC Cruises

Ships: 7

Brands in Service: 1 out of 1

Total Berths: 26,456

By brand:

MSC: 7 ships and 26,456 berths

Genting Cruise Lines

Ships: 4

Brands in Service: 2 out of 3

Total Berths: 8,070

By brand:

Dream: 2 ships and 6,800 berths

Crystal: 2 ships and 1,270 berths

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Ships: 1

Brands in Service: 1 out of 3

Total Berths: 2,400

By brand:

Norwegian: 1 ship and 2,400 berths



