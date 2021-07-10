Five Cruise Brands to Account for Nearly Half of July Capacity

July will see 141 ships and 180,000 berths back in service, as the cruise industry quickly scales up it restart plans.
With over 25,000 berths at full occupancy, MSC Cruises will have the biggest operational fleet this month, according to the July 2021 edition of the Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News.
The company, along with other four brands will concentrate nearly 60 per cent of the total capacity returning to the market through the end of the month..
The biggest five cruise corporations, in the meantime, will be responsible for 61 vessels and 154,336 berths.
Top 5 Cruise Lines Back in Service by July 31:
MSC Cruises
Ships: Seven – MSC Grandiosa, MSC Seaside, MSC Virtuosa, MSC Orchestra, MSC Splendida, MSC Magnifica and MSC Seaview
Total Berths: 26,456
Regions: Europe – Western Mediterranean, Eastern Mediterranean, United Kingdom and Baltic
With seven ships in service by late July, MSC will be the biggest brand in service by capacity.
After resuming service in the Western Mediterranean, the brand is quickly adding ships and destinations to its lineup. Currently, it has two vessels sailing in the Western Mediterranean, one in the Baltic, one in the United Kingdom and three in the Eastern Mediterranean.
Royal Caribbean International
Ships: Seven – Quantum of the Seas, Adventure of the Seas, Freedom of the Seas, Anthem of the Seas, Jewel of the Seas, Serenade of the Seas and Odyssey of the Seas
Total Berths: 23,200
Regions: Asia, North America, Caribbean, Alaska and Europe
After months sailing exclusively in Asia, Royal Caribbean International has relaunched service in other destinations.
By July 31, the company will have seven vessels back on in service, making it the second biggest in capacity. In addition to its Asia program, Royal Caribbean is poised to offer cruises in North America, Caribbean, Alaska, Mediterranean and United Kingdom.
Carnival Cruise Line
Ships: Five – Carnival Vista, Carnival Horizon, Carnival Breeze, Carnival Miracle and Mardi Gras
Total Berths: 18,950
Region: North America, Caribbean and Alaska
Carnival Cruise Line is welcoming its guests back this month. With five ships entering service throughJuly 31, the brand is set to become the third biggest cruise operator by passenger capacity.
Sailing from the United States, Carnival’s restart deployment is highlighted by the new Mardi Gras – which will set sail for the first time from Port Canaveral later in the month.
Celebrity Cruises
Ships: Eight – Celebrity Millennium, Celebrity Apex, Celebrity Edge, Celebrity Silhouette, Celebrity Flora, Celebrity Summit, Celebrity Xpedition and Celebrity Equinox
Total Berths: 15,836
Regions: Caribbean, North America, Europe, Galapagos and Alaska
After resuming service in the Caribbean, Europe, the United States and other destinations, Celebrity Cruises will bbe among the top players back and sailing.
By the end of the month, the premium brand will have eight vessels back in service, including the 100-guest Celebrity Flora in the Galapagos.
Costa Cruises
Ships: Four – Costa Firenze, Costa Smeralda, Costa Luminosa and Costa Deliziosa
Total Berths: 13,976
Region: Europe – Western Mediterranean and Eastern Mediterranean
Costa now has four ships in service in Europe.
The Italian brand recently added the new Costa Firenze to its operation in the Western Mediterranean, completing its lineup for the summer.
Numbers by Corporation – Planned July Capacity Projection
Carnival Corporation
Ships: 21
Brands in Service: 8 out of 9
Total Berths: 62,005
By brand:
Carnival: 5 ships and 18,950 berths
Costa: 4 ships and 13,976 berths
AIDA: 5 ships and 13,022 berths
Princess: 2 ships and 7,200 ships
P&O: 1 ship and 3,611 berths
Holland America: 1 ship and 2,100 berths
Cunard: 1 ship and 2,092 berths
Seabourn: 2 ships and 1,054 berths
Royal Caribbean Group
Ships: 28
Brands in Service: 5 out of 5
Total Berths: 55,405
By brand:
Royal Caribbean: 7 ships and 23,200 berths
Celebrity: 8 ships and 15,836 berths
TUI: 5 ships and 13,300 berths
Silversea: 4 ship and 1,688 berths
Hapag-Lloyd: 4 ships and 1,381 berths
MSC Cruises
Ships: 7
Brands in Service: 1 out of 1
Total Berths: 26,456
By brand:
MSC: 7 ships and 26,456 berths
Genting Cruise Lines
Ships: 4
Brands in Service: 2 out of 3
Total Berths: 8,070
By brand:
Dream: 2 ships and 6,800 berths
Crystal: 2 ships and 1,270 berths
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings
Ships: 1
Brands in Service: 1 out of 3
Total Berths: 2,400
By brand:
Norwegian: 1 ship and 2,400 berths