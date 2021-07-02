Royal Caribbean International: Ship by Ship Fleet Locations

With a number of ships back and sailing and the Freedom of the Seas leaving from Miami on its first revenue sailing in more than a year, Royal Caribbean International is on the comeback.

Here is the location of every Royal Caribbean ship as of July 2, 2021:

Odyssey of the Seas

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Location: The Bahamas

After arriving in Fort Lauderdale in June, the Odyssey of the Seas is now anchored in the Great Bahama Bank. The Quantum Ultra-Class vessel is set to enter service on July 31, with a series of cruises from Florida.

Spectrum of the Seas

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Location: Hong Kong

In preparation for a local service restart, the Spectrum of the Seas arrived in Hong Kong recently.

Symphony of the Seas

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Location: The Bahamas

Currently in the Bahamas, the Symphony of the Seas recently returned to North America after a drydock at Navantia, in Cádiz.

Scheduled to reenter service on August 14, the Oasis-class vessel underwent routine maintenance and regulatory work at the Spanish shipyard.

Ovation of the Seas

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Location: Seattle, Washington

Set to reenter service in Alaska, the Ovation of the Seas arrived in Seattle on June 29. Previously based in Australia, the vessel remained in Asia during the entire operational pause.

Harmony of the Seas

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Location: Limassol, Cyprus

In April, the Harmony of the Seas returned to Europe for a drydock in Cádiz, Spain. After undergoing regular maintenance and class work, the vessel sailed to the Mediterranean and is currently in Limassol, Cyprus.

Anthem of the Seas

Year Built: 2015

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Location: Coast of England

Set to resume operations offering domestic cruises around the UK, the Anthem of the Seas recently returned to England.

Quantum of the Seas

Year Built: 2014

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Location: Singapore

In November, the Quantum of the Seas became the first Royal Caribbean ship to welcome guests back, with a series of short cruises to nowhere from Singapore. After seven months, the vessel is remains in service in the region.

Allure of the Seas

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Location: Florida and the Bahamas

The Allure of the Seas recently docked in Miami as part of its service resumption preparations. Set to depart on a test cruise on July 27, the ship is poised to offer Caribbean cruises from Port Canaveral, starting in August.

Oasis of the Seas

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Location: The Bahamas

Another Royal Caribbean being prepared for a simulated voyage, the Oasis of the Seas remains in the Bahamas. The vessel is set to depart Cape Liberty for its test cruise on August 22.

Independence of the Seas

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Location: Galveston, Texas

The Independence of the Seas is currently docked in Galveston, Texas, ahead of an August 15 guest operations restart.

Liberty of the Seas

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Location: Crossing the Atlantic

After several months spent around the Bahamas, the Liberty of the Seas is presently on its way to Europe for a routine drydock. The vessel is expected in Cádiz, Spain, on July 18.

Freedom of the Seas

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Location: Miami

The Freedom of the Seas is set to sail its first revenue cruise in more than a year, leaving Friday from Miami.

After a test cruise, the vessel recently received a Conditional Sailing Certificate from the U.S. Centers for Disease and Control (CDC) and is set to welcome the guests back on July 2.

Jewel of the Seas

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Limassol, Cyprus

Ready to reenter service on the Mediterranean, the Jewel of the Seas is currently anchored off Limassol, Cyprus.

Mariner of the SeasYe

ar Built: 2003

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: Port Canaveral, Florida

Spending the operational pause around Florida, the Mariner of the Seas docked in Port Canaveral on June 27. The vessel is set to depart the same port on a test cruise on August 11, as part of its service resumption plans.

Serenade of the Seas

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Seattle, Washington

With Alaska cruises on its schedule starting on July 19, the Serenade of the Seas recently arrived in the Port of Seattle.

Navigator of the Seas

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: Cádiz, Spain

After crossing the Atlantic in June, the Navigator of the Seas arrived in Spain recently and entered the drydock at Cádiz’s Navantia shipyard.

Brilliance of the Seas

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: The Bahamas

Awaiting its service resumption, the Brilliance of the Seas is currently anchored at the Great Stirrup Cay region.

Adventure of the Seas

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: The Bahamas and Caribbean

After welcoming the guests back on June 12, the Adventure of the Seas is currently offering a program of week-long cruises to the Bahamas and Mexico sailing from Nassau.

Radiance of the Seas

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Indian Ocean

Spending the operational pause in Asia, the Radiance of the Seas is presently sailing to Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Explorer of the Seas

Year Built: 2000

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: The Bahamas

The Explorer of the Seas is currently on its way to CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private island in the Bahamas.

Voyager of the Seas

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: South China Sea

One of Royal Caribbean’s Asia-based ships, the Voyager of the Seas is anchored off Singapore.

Vision of the Seas

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Location: St. Maarten

With its Bermuda season cancelled, the Vision of the Seas returned to the Caribbean. Like other Vision-class ships, it is currently in St. Maarten.

Rhapsody of the Seas

Year Built: 1997

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: St. Maarten

After a visit to St. Johns earlier this month, the Rhapsody of the Seas is currently docked in Philipsburg, St. Maarten.

Enchantment of the Seas

Year Built: 1997

Capacity: 2,250 guests

Location: St. Maarten

The Enchantment of the Seas is the third Royal Caribbean ship presently in St. Maarten.

Grandeur of the Seas

Year Built: 1996

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Location: The Bahamas

Presently at Bahamas’ Stirrup Cay Anchorage, the Grandeur of the Seas recently visited Miami on a technical stop.