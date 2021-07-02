Royal Caribbean International: Ship by Ship Fleet Locations

With a number of ships back and sailing and the Freedom of the Seas leaving from Miami on its first revenue sailing in more than a year, Royal Caribbean International is on the comeback.
Here is the location of every Royal Caribbean ship as of July 2, 2021:
Odyssey of the Seas
Year Built: 2021
Capacity: 4,100 guests
Location: The Bahamas
After arriving in Fort Lauderdale in June, the Odyssey of the Seas is now anchored in the Great Bahama Bank. The Quantum Ultra-Class vessel is set to enter service on July 31, with a series of cruises from Florida.
Spectrum of the Seas
Year Built: 2019
Capacity: 4,100 guests
Location: Hong Kong
In preparation for a local service restart, the Spectrum of the Seas arrived in Hong Kong recently.
Symphony of the Seas
Year Built: 2018
Capacity: 5,400 guests
Location: The Bahamas
Currently in the Bahamas, the Symphony of the Seas recently returned to North America after a drydock at Navantia, in Cádiz.
Scheduled to reenter service on August 14, the Oasis-class vessel underwent routine maintenance and regulatory work at the Spanish shipyard.
Ovation of the Seas
Year Built: 2016
Capacity: 4,100 guests
Location: Seattle, Washington
Set to reenter service in Alaska, the Ovation of the Seas arrived in Seattle on June 29. Previously based in Australia, the vessel remained in Asia during the entire operational pause.
Harmony of the Seas
Year Built: 2016
Capacity: 5,400 guests
Location: Limassol, Cyprus
In April, the Harmony of the Seas returned to Europe for a drydock in Cádiz, Spain. After undergoing regular maintenance and class work, the vessel sailed to the Mediterranean and is currently in Limassol, Cyprus.
Anthem of the Seas
Year Built: 2015
Capacity: 4,100 guests
Location: Coast of England
Set to resume operations offering domestic cruises around the UK, the Anthem of the Seas recently returned to England.
Quantum of the Seas
Year Built: 2014
Capacity: 4,100 guests
Location: Singapore
In November, the Quantum of the Seas became the first Royal Caribbean ship to welcome guests back, with a series of short cruises to nowhere from Singapore. After seven months, the vessel is remains in service in the region.
Allure of the Seas
Year Built: 2010
Capacity: 5,400 guests
Location: Florida and the Bahamas
The Allure of the Seas recently docked in Miami as part of its service resumption preparations. Set to depart on a test cruise on July 27, the ship is poised to offer Caribbean cruises from Port Canaveral, starting in August.
Oasis of the Seas
Year Built: 2009
Capacity: 5,400 guests
Location: The Bahamas
Another Royal Caribbean being prepared for a simulated voyage, the Oasis of the Seas remains in the Bahamas. The vessel is set to depart Cape Liberty for its test cruise on August 22.
Independence of the Seas
Year Built: 2008
Capacity: 3,600 guests
Location: Galveston, Texas
The Independence of the Seas is currently docked in Galveston, Texas, ahead of an August 15 guest operations restart.
Liberty of the Seas
Year Built: 2007
Capacity: 3,600 guests
Location: Crossing the Atlantic
After several months spent around the Bahamas, the Liberty of the Seas is presently on its way to Europe for a routine drydock. The vessel is expected in Cádiz, Spain, on July 18.
Freedom of the Seas
Year Built: 2006
Capacity: 3,600 guests
Location: Miami
The Freedom of the Seas is set to sail its first revenue cruise in more than a year, leaving Friday from Miami.
After a test cruise, the vessel recently received a Conditional Sailing Certificate from the U.S. Centers for Disease and Control (CDC) and is set to welcome the guests back on July 2.
Jewel of the Seas
Year Built: 2004
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Location: Limassol, Cyprus
Ready to reenter service on the Mediterranean, the Jewel of the Seas is currently anchored off Limassol, Cyprus.
Mariner of the SeasYe
ar Built: 2003
Capacity: 3,100 guests
Location: Port Canaveral, Florida
Spending the operational pause around Florida, the Mariner of the Seas docked in Port Canaveral on June 27. The vessel is set to depart the same port on a test cruise on August 11, as part of its service resumption plans.
Serenade of the Seas
Year Built: 2003
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Location: Seattle, Washington
With Alaska cruises on its schedule starting on July 19, the Serenade of the Seas recently arrived in the Port of Seattle.
Navigator of the Seas
Year Built: 2002
Capacity: 3,100 guests
Location: Cádiz, Spain
After crossing the Atlantic in June, the Navigator of the Seas arrived in Spain recently and entered the drydock at Cádiz’s Navantia shipyard.
Brilliance of the Seas
Year Built: 2002
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Location: The Bahamas
Awaiting its service resumption, the Brilliance of the Seas is currently anchored at the Great Stirrup Cay region.
Adventure of the Seas
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 3,100 guests
Location: The Bahamas and Caribbean
After welcoming the guests back on June 12, the Adventure of the Seas is currently offering a program of week-long cruises to the Bahamas and Mexico sailing from Nassau.
Radiance of the Seas
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Location: Indian Ocean
Spending the operational pause in Asia, the Radiance of the Seas is presently sailing to Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Explorer of the Seas
Year Built: 2000
Capacity: 3,100 guests
Location: The Bahamas
The Explorer of the Seas is currently on its way to CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private island in the Bahamas.
Voyager of the Seas
Year Built: 1999
Capacity: 3,100 guests
Location: South China Sea
One of Royal Caribbean’s Asia-based ships, the Voyager of the Seas is anchored off Singapore.
Vision of the Seas
Year Built: 1998
Capacity: 2,000 guests
Location: St. Maarten
With its Bermuda season cancelled, the Vision of the Seas returned to the Caribbean. Like other Vision-class ships, it is currently in St. Maarten.
Rhapsody of the Seas
Year Built: 1997
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Location: St. Maarten
After a visit to St. Johns earlier this month, the Rhapsody of the Seas is currently docked in Philipsburg, St. Maarten.
Enchantment of the Seas
Year Built: 1997
Capacity: 2,250 guests
Location: St. Maarten
The Enchantment of the Seas is the third Royal Caribbean ship presently in St. Maarten.
Grandeur of the Seas
Year Built: 1996
Capacity: 1,950 guests
Location: The Bahamas
Presently at Bahamas’ Stirrup Cay Anchorage, the Grandeur of the Seas recently visited Miami on a technical stop.