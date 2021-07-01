Tarragona

Princess Cancels Australia Cruises Through December 19

Princess ship in Sydney

Princess Cruises announced that it is cancelling cruises in and out of Australia through December 19, 2021, citing continued uncertainty regarding the timing for the resumption of cruise holidays in the region.

"For guests booked on a cancelled cruise, Princess will move guests to an equivalent cruise in 2022," the company said.

"The rebooking process will have the added benefit of protecting the guests' 2021 fare on their replacement cruise. Alternatively, guests can choose a future cruise credit (FCC) equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 10% of the cruise fare paid (minimum $25 USD) or a full refund to the original form of payment."

