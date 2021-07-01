141 Cruise Ships Set to Sail in July

Tarragona

Cruise Ships Sailing in July

July will see the quick restart of the cruise industry continue with 141 cruise ships from 50 different operators set to sail with paying passengers aboard, according to the July 2021 edition of the Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News. 

The 141 ships represent over 180,000 berths at full occupancy, with MSC Cruises having the biggest operational footprint of the lines back in service, as the world's fastest-growing cruise line is set to operate seven ships this month and over 25,000 berths. 

Other big news includes the debut of the Freedom of the Seas, sailing for Royal Caribbean International from Miami, Carnival Cruise Line reentering service from Galveston early in the month, as well as the anticipated start for Royal Caribbean and Genting Cruise Lines from the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong.

Top 10 Cruise Lines in Service for July By Berth Count:

  1. MSC Cruises
  2. Royal Caribbean International
  3. Carnival Cruise Line
  4. Celebrity Cruises
  5. Costa Cruises
  6. TUI Cruises
  7. AIDA Cruises
  8. Princess Cruises
  9. Dream Cruises
  10. Viking

