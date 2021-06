The Oasis of the Seas has got CDC’s provisional approval to sail a simulated voyage on Aug. 22-28, 2021. This was announced by the President and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, Michael Bayley.

Bayley said that the news was delivered to them in a letter from the CDC.

According to Royal Caribbean’s schedule, the Oasis of the Seas will sail her first revenue voyage on Sept. 5 from Cape Liberty. She will be visiting Port Canaveral, Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau on a seven-night itinerary.