Royal Caribbean to Redeploy Rhapsody of the Seas to Europe in 2022

Rhapsody of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International’s Rhapsody of the Seas will be redeployed to Europe in May 22, replacing previously announced Caribbean itineraries with a mix of new itineraries departing from Greece, Italy, Spain and Israel.

Joining the cruise line’s previously announced European lineup, including the Anthem of the Seas and the Odyssey of the Seas, the Rhapsody expands on a summer, the company said, with 25 must-see destinations in the Greek Isles, southern France, Italy, Turkey, Croatia and more.

The new summer 2022 sailings on Rhapsody will open for sales today.

Starting on May 23, the Rhapsody will set off into summer with open-jaw seven-night cruises departing from Rome and Ravenna, Italy; Athens, Greece; and Barcelona, Spain.

Guests have their choice of a combination of Greek and Adriatic, Greek Isles and Western Mediterranean itineraries that feature ports of call, such as Split, Croatia; Cannes and Nice, France; Crete and Mykonos, Greece and Florence and Sicily, Italy.

In August Rhapsody moves to Israel, where it will homeport in Haifa – a first for the cruise line – through Oct. 31, sailing three- to eight-night itineraries, round-trip to Greece and Cyprus.

