Celebrity Cruises Start Up Ship-by-Ship

Celebrity Cruises is targeting a fleet restart by the end of 2021, with a number of ships already in operation, including the Celebrity Edge which is back in action and sailing from Port Everglades.

It looks like the line is aiming to cover the world again with itineraries in Europe, the UK, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Bahamas, the Caribbean, the Galapagos, Alaska and more.

Cruise Industry News has compiled updates on the whole roster.

Celebrity Apex

Capacity at 100%: 2,908

Date: In service since June 19, 2021

Homeport: Piraeus

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Santorini, Mykonos, Limassol and Rhodes

Celebrity Constellation

Capacity at 100%: 2,034

Date: November 7, 2021

Homeport: Tampa

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Belize and Cozumel

Celebrity Eclipse

Capacity at 100%: 2,850

Date: October 18, 2021

Homeport: Sydney

Length: 14 nights

Itinerary: Bay of Islands, Auckland, Tauranga, Napier, Wellington, Lyttelton and Dunedin

Celebrity Edge

Capacity at 100%: 2,908

Date: In service since June 26, 2021

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Costa Maya, Cozumel and Nassau

Celebrity Equinox

Capacity at 100%: 2,850

Date: July 25, 2021

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: St. Maarten, Tortola and Nassau

Celebrity Flora

Capacity at 100%: 100

Date: July 4, 2021

Homeport: Baltra

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: The Galapagos – Daphne Island, Bahia Post Office, Espinoza Point, Dragon Hill and more

Celebrity Infinity

Capacity at 100%: 2,036

Date: December 13, 2021

Homeport: Rio de Janeiro to Buenos Aires

Length: 9 nights

Itinerary: Búzios, Ilhabela, Santos, Punta del Este and Montevideo

Celebrity Millennium

Capacity at 100%: 2,038

Date: July 23, 2021

Homeport: Seattle

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Ketchikan, Endicott Arm & Dawes Glacier (cruising), Juneau, Skagway and Alaska Inside Passage (cruising)

Celebrity Reflection

Capacity at 100%: 2,994

Date: November 6, 2021

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Key West, Cozumel, George Town and Falmouth

Celebrity Silhouette

Capacity at 100%: 2,894

Date: July 3, 2021

Homeport: Southampton

Length: 6 nights

Itinerary: Dover, Belfast and Liverpool

Celebrity Solstice

Capacity at 100%: 2,850

Date: September 26, 2021

Homeport: Yokohama

Length: 14 nights

Itinerary: Shimizu, Osaka (with overnight), Kochi, Hiroshima, Nagasaki, Busan, Hakodate and Aomori

Celebrity Summit

Capacity at 100%: 2,038

Date: July 3, 2021

Homeport: St. Maarten

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Barbados, Curaçao and Aruba

Celebrity Xpedition

Capacity at 100%: 100

Date: July 31, 2021

Homeport: Baltra

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: The Galapagos – North Seymour Islands, Cormorant Point, Puerto Ayora, Gardner Bay and more

Celebrity Xploration

Capacity at 100%: 16

Date: September 18, 2021

Homeport: Baltra

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: The Galapagos – Los Lobos, Suarez Point, Cerro Brujo, Wall of Tears and more