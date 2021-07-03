Celebrity Cruises Start Up Ship-by-Ship

Celebrity Cruises is targeting a fleet restart by the end of 2021, with a number of ships already in operation, including the Celebrity Edge which is back in action and sailing from Port Everglades.
It looks like the line is aiming to cover the world again with itineraries in Europe, the UK, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Bahamas, the Caribbean, the Galapagos, Alaska and more.
Cruise Industry News has compiled updates on the whole roster.
Celebrity Apex
Capacity at 100%: 2,908
Date: In service since June 19, 2021
Homeport: Piraeus
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Santorini, Mykonos, Limassol and Rhodes
Celebrity Constellation
Capacity at 100%: 2,034
Date: November 7, 2021
Homeport: Tampa
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Belize and Cozumel
Celebrity Eclipse
Capacity at 100%: 2,850
Date: October 18, 2021
Homeport: Sydney
Length: 14 nights
Itinerary: Bay of Islands, Auckland, Tauranga, Napier, Wellington, Lyttelton and Dunedin
Celebrity Edge
Capacity at 100%: 2,908
Date: In service since June 26, 2021
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Costa Maya, Cozumel and Nassau
Celebrity Equinox
Capacity at 100%: 2,850
Date: July 25, 2021
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: St. Maarten, Tortola and Nassau
Celebrity Flora
Capacity at 100%: 100
Date: July 4, 2021
Homeport: Baltra
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: The Galapagos – Daphne Island, Bahia Post Office, Espinoza Point, Dragon Hill and more
Celebrity Infinity
Capacity at 100%: 2,036
Date: December 13, 2021
Homeport: Rio de Janeiro to Buenos Aires
Length: 9 nights
Itinerary: Búzios, Ilhabela, Santos, Punta del Este and Montevideo
Celebrity Millennium
Capacity at 100%: 2,038
Date: July 23, 2021
Homeport: Seattle
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Ketchikan, Endicott Arm & Dawes Glacier (cruising), Juneau, Skagway and Alaska Inside Passage (cruising)
Celebrity Reflection
Capacity at 100%: 2,994
Date: November 6, 2021
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Key West, Cozumel, George Town and Falmouth
Celebrity Silhouette
Capacity at 100%: 2,894
Date: July 3, 2021
Homeport: Southampton
Length: 6 nights
Itinerary: Dover, Belfast and Liverpool
Celebrity Solstice
Capacity at 100%: 2,850
Date: September 26, 2021
Homeport: Yokohama
Length: 14 nights
Itinerary: Shimizu, Osaka (with overnight), Kochi, Hiroshima, Nagasaki, Busan, Hakodate and Aomori
Celebrity Summit
Capacity at 100%: 2,038
Date: July 3, 2021
Homeport: St. Maarten
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Barbados, Curaçao and Aruba
Celebrity Xpedition
Capacity at 100%: 100
Date: July 31, 2021
Homeport: Baltra
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: The Galapagos – North Seymour Islands, Cormorant Point, Puerto Ayora, Gardner Bay and more
Celebrity Xploration
Capacity at 100%: 16
Date: September 18, 2021
Homeport: Baltra
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: The Galapagos – Los Lobos, Suarez Point, Cerro Brujo, Wall of Tears and more