Vard Delivers Hanseatic Spirit

Fincantieri’s subsidiary Vard, one of the major global designers and shipbuilders of specialized vessels, has delivered the Hanseatic Spirit, the third ship in a new series of luxury expedition cruise vessels for Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

With her close to 16,000 gross tons and 138 meters long, the Hanseatic Spirit follows sister ships Hanseatic Nature and Hanseatic Inspiration, both delivered in 2019 in Norway. Each ship is tailored to allow passengers to access remote regions, ranging from the Arctic and Antarctic to the Amazon.

The Hanseatic Inspiration accommodates a maximum of 230 passengers. The vessel, like the others of the series, mixes quality with environmental care alongside energy-efficient hull design and technology.

