Saga Cruises Back in Action as Spirit of Discovery Sails

Saga Cruises’ Spirit of Discovery is back in action as the 2019-built ship sailed from the Tilbury Docks on Sunday night, on its first round Britain tour since the UK was locked down in March 2020.

It will call first at Portsmouth on June 28, Portland on June 29, the Isles of Scilly on June 30 and Falmouth on July 1.

Nigel Blanks, CEO of Saga Cruises, said: “Our guests are so excited to be back cruising again and our crew members are all looking forward to giving them an incredible experience onboard. We have a great itinerary, taking in some of the most stunning parts of the West Country. There really is no better place to see our beautiful coastline than from the sea.

“We work to the highest standards and every detail has been thought-through to respect current social distance rules from the onboard entertainment to the dining experience, spa and fitness facilities and personalized customer service. All our guests can board knowing we take their health and well-being incredibly seriously. In addition to the observance of strict safety protocols, guests must have had both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine prior departure and all our crew onboard have also been fully vaccinated.”

Next up is Saga's Spirit of Adventure, which will leave on its inaugural cruise on July 26.