Holland America Line's Ship by Ship U.S. Restart

The wait is almost over and Holland America Line will soon be joining other cruise lines who have announced imminent restarts.

Six out of the 11 ships in the cruise line’s fleet are scheduled to return to sailing in the U.S. before December 2021. Here’s the detailed summary:

Ship: Zuiderdam

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,916

Built: 2002

Homeport: San Diego

Itinerary: Mexico, Hawaii, California and Panama Canal

First Cruise: September 18, 2021

Ship: Koningsdam

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,650

Built: 2016

Homeport: San Diego

Itinerary: Mexico, Hawaii and California

First Cruise: October 10, 2021

Ship: Nieuw Amsterdam

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100

Built: 2010

Homeport: Seattle from July 24; Fort Lauderdale from October 23

Itinerary: Alaska until early October; Eastern, Western and Southern Caribbean from late October

First Cruise: October 23, 2021

Ship: Rotterdam

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,650

Built: 2021

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale

Itinerary: Three to 11 days itineraries “covering a wide offering of Caribbean ports”

First Cruise: November 3, 2021

Ship: Eurodam

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,104

Built: 2008

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale

Itinerary: Seven to 11 days Panama Canal (with partial transits) and Eastern Caribbean cruises

First Cruise: November 14, 2021

Ship: Nieuw Statendam

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,650

Built: 2018

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale

Itinerary: Western and Southern Caribbean ranging from seven to 11 days

First Cruise: November 21, 2021