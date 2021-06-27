Holland America Line's Ship by Ship U.S. Restart

The wait is almost over and Holland America Line will soon be joining other cruise lines who have announced imminent restarts.
Six out of the 11 ships in the cruise line’s fleet are scheduled to return to sailing in the U.S. before December 2021. Here’s the detailed summary:
Ship: Zuiderdam
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,916
Built: 2002
Homeport: San Diego
Itinerary: Mexico, Hawaii, California and Panama Canal
First Cruise: September 18, 2021
Ship: Koningsdam
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,650
Built: 2016
Homeport: San Diego
Itinerary: Mexico, Hawaii and California
First Cruise: October 10, 2021
Ship: Nieuw Amsterdam
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100
Built: 2010
Homeport: Seattle from July 24; Fort Lauderdale from October 23
Itinerary: Alaska until early October; Eastern, Western and Southern Caribbean from late October
First Cruise: October 23, 2021
Ship: Rotterdam
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,650
Built: 2021
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale
Itinerary: Three to 11 days itineraries “covering a wide offering of Caribbean ports”
First Cruise: November 3, 2021
Ship: Eurodam
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,104
Built: 2008
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale
Itinerary: Seven to 11 days Panama Canal (with partial transits) and Eastern Caribbean cruises
First Cruise: November 14, 2021
Ship: Nieuw Statendam
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,650
Built: 2018
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale
Itinerary: Western and Southern Caribbean ranging from seven to 11 days
First Cruise: November 21, 2021