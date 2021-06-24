Royal Caribbean: 2 COVID-19 Cases on Adventure of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International has said that two guests on Adventure of the Seas have tested positive for COVID-19 after routine testing that is required before returning home.

The ship recently re-entered service, sailing roundtrip itineraries from Nassau.

Royal Caribbean said that both guests are under the age of 16 and unvaccinated and were immediately quarantined.

One guest is asymptomatic, and the other guest is experiencing mild symptoms.

Those in their immediate travel party are vaccinated and have tested negative, according to a statement from the Miami-based cruise line.

In addition, close contacts were quickly identified and tested. All are vaccinated and tested negative.

"The guests and their travel party disembarked today in Freeport, The Bahamas and are on their way home to Florida, Royal Caribbean said in a statement. "Ninety-two percent of our guests on Adventure are fully vaccinated and the remaining 8% are under 16 years old. One hundred percent of our crew are fully vaccinated."