MSC Names New Ship Seascape at Coin Ceremony

MSC has announced that a traditional coin ceremony for its second Seaside EVO class ship was held today at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy where the keel was laid.

The name of the new ship was revealed – the MSC Seascape – which "pays homage to the beauty of the ocean and demonstrates the ways in which guests will be able to enjoy the stunning sea views from the ship thanks to the innovative design features," the cruise line said.

Long-standing employees Monica Somma, Category Manager – Retail, MSC Cruises and Jolette Vincenzi – Production Supervisor from Fincantieri performed the traditional maritime ritual as godmothers when they placed two coins within the ship’s keel as a historical sign of blessing and good fortune for the construction of the ship and her future life at sea.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman, MSC Cruises said, “The coins we lay today to mark a key construction milestone of one of our ships are an important symbol of our confidence in the cruise industry and the future of travel and tourism. As a family-owned business, we can plan for the long term and make these commitments despite the challenging context we all face in the short term. When she joins our fleet, the MSC Seascape will generate meaningful economic impact not only for the shipbuilding industry and its entire supply chain but for all the ports and destinations that she reaches, strengthening coastal tourism and supporting the vital economic recovery of local communities.”

The MSC Seascape, like her sister ship MSC Seashore, is a further evolution of the already ground-breaking Seaside class – the Seaside EVO ships are enhanced and extended with a variety of brand-new features, spaces and experiences for guests. The ship is designed to connect guests with the sea through the ship’s innovative design features including 13,000m2 of outdoor space. Scheduled to enter service in November 2022 the 169,400 GT ship will be able to accommodate 5,877 guests.

Vago added, “Furthermore, the MSC Seascape represents our continued investment in this yard and region as well as our drive to advance with our long-term vision to achieve net zero-impact cruise operations. As every new vessel that we build, we are equipping the MSC Seascape with some of the latest environmental technologies and solutions, including cutting-edge emissions reduction and wastewater treatment systems. She will also break new ground in terms of guest entertainment and will be our first vessel to feature the dynamic and exciting RoboCoaster experience.”

Giuseppe Bono, CEO of Fincantieri, stated: “The coin ceremony is one of the oldest maritime traditions and also for the shipbuilder it always represents a special moment. With the welding, we address a good wish to future passengers and crew, who in this way symbolically board for the first time. I am sure that soon travelers will be able to sail the sea again as before, also on this splendid ship that is taking shape in our shipyard.”

The milestone ceremony was a private event attended in person by MSC Cruises’ Executive Chairman Pierfrancesco Vago and Finacantieri’s CEO Giuseppe Bono, plus members of the ship owner’s and shipyard’s management and project teams for MSC Seascap eand was held in full compliance with the current health regulations.

The MSC Seascape’s environmental credentials include selective catalytic reduction systems on each of the vessel’s four Wartsila 14V 46F engines to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by up to 90 percent by converting the gas into harmless nitrogen and water and hybrid exhaust gas cleaning systems to removes 98 percent of sulfur oxide from ship emissions.

The vessel will have advanced wastewater treatment systems with purification standards that are higher than most wastewater treatment facilities on land, advanced waste management systems, ballast water treatment systems approved by the United States Coast Guard, the latest-technology systems for the prevention of oil discharges from machinery spaces and various effective energy-efficiency improvements – from heat recovery systems to LED lighting.

The ship will also feature an underwater radiated noise management system to reduce the potential effects on marine mammals.

As with her sister ship, 65 percent of MSC Seascape’s public spaces have been re-imagined, enhancing the guest experience and offering guests different venues and locations to connect with the sea:

• 2,270 cabins with 12 different types of cabins and suites with balconies including coveted aft suits

• 11 dining venues, 19 bars and lounges with plenty of options for dining and drinking alfresco

• Six swimming pools including a stunning aft infinity pool with incredible ocean views

• The MSC Yacht Club will be the largest and most luxurious in MSC Cruises’ fleet, with almost 3,000 sqm of space with sweeping ocean views from the foredecks of the ship

• An expansive 540-meter-long waterfront promenade close to the water

• A spectacular glass-floored Bridge of Sighs at deck 16 with a unique vantage point of the ocean

• The MSC Seascape is one of three vessels currently under construction as part of the Company’s continued long-term growth plans.

The MSC Seascape is one of three vessels currently under construction as part of the Company’s continued long-term growth plans.