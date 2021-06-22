Regent Names Newest Ship Seven Seas Grandeur

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has announced the name of its new ship as the Seven Seas Grandeur. The sixth member of the Regent fleet is scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Jason Montague, president and CEO of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, revealed the name in a video, which also unveiled the ship’s reimagined design of Compass Rose, the cruise line’s signature restaurant.

“The culmination of a 30-year heritage of perfection, the Seven Seas Grandeur is the latest evolution in luxury cruising. Her refined style, matchless elegance and breathtaking beauty will exceed all expectations of our discerning guests,” Montague said.

“We are immensely proud that by the end of 2023 we will have welcomed a sixth member to the world’s most luxurious fleet. It’s a testament to the expanding demand for luxury cruising that the Regent brand is driving thanks to our perfectly sized ships offering unrivaled space at sea,” he added.

The Seven Seas Grandeur will host 750 guests and have a gross tonnage of 55,254, providing among the highest space ratios and staff to guest ratios in the industry, according to a press release.

She is a sister ship to the Seven Seas Explorer and Seven Seas Splendor.

Further details about Seven Seas Grandeur’s suites, restaurants, amenities and onboard experiences will be revealed leading up to her 2023 debut, with her inaugural season unveiled and open for reservations on September 22, 2021.

Compass Rose

Designed by the multi-award-winning Studio DADO, Seven Seas Grandeur’s elevation of luxury travel begins with the cruise line’s signature specialty restaurant Compass Rose, the menu of which allows guests to curate their own dining experience on every visit.

“Restaurants onboard all Regent ships are exquisite, but for Seven Seas Grandeur’s Compass Rose we wanted to create a space that was truly a feast for the eyes,” said Yohandel Ruiz, founding partner, Studio DADO.

“This new design of Compass Rose will pique guests’ curiosity and sense of wonder before they have even set foot in the restaurant, and go on to delight with a sumptuous, personalized meal in dramatic and beautiful surroundings. It’s a dining experience that they will regale friends and family with time and again,” he added.

The new design of Compass Rose starts outside the restaurant, with a cascading waterfall sculpture fashioned with laser-cut metal and hand-blown glass. Once inside, guests will be greeted by a canopy of interwoven crystal and wood-edge illuminated trees arching overhead, giving the impression of dining in a beautiful and enchanted forest.

As the sun goes down and dinner is served, guests will be able to watch the floor-to-ceiling illumination of the thousands of individually placed crystal-faceted leaves which are encrusted on the kaleidoscope of pillars and branches enveloping the restaurant. A star-dusted view of the ocean is also provided by hundreds of twinkling lights surrounding the windows.

Adding to the atmospheric dining experience will be a custom-designed mural by Confluent Studios. Crafted with gold-leaf and Verre Eglomisé, the mural will depict the flora and fauna at the forest’s edge making the restaurant appear endless.

Ruiz continued, “Our goal was to create a space that is magical and transformative which, much like Compass Rose’s menu, has the potential to delight guests with something new each time they dine.”

Providing more choice than cruise travelers will have experienced before, Compass Rose offers a mix of new and familiar items on every visit. Guests are able to design their very own entrée from preferred sides, sauces, pastas and main features such as Black Angus filet mignon, New Zealand lamb chops, Maine lobster tail and king sea scallops. The restaurant also has daily changing specials, as well as a wide vegan and vegetarian menu.