P&O Announces 2021 Deployment and Plans for Future

P&O Cruises has announced its expected deployment and phased re-start plan for the remainder of 2021 and into early 2022.

According to a press release, the Britannia will begin the planned western Mediterranean itineraries on Sept. 25 and the Iona will start her Atlantic coast holidays from the same date. These cruises will follow the series of UK coastal cruises beginning in June.

The Ventura’s first cruises will be the planned programme of Atlantic islands holidays from Oct. 3.

Following the Mediterranean season, running until October, the Britannia will reposition to the Caribbean for her winter season as scheduled, followed by the Azura which will begin Caribbean fly/cruises slightly later than published from Dec. 10, 2021.

“We are very much looking forward to getting Britannia and Iona back to sea for the series of UK coastal cruises – staycations at their best - which are certainly proving very popular and then beginning our international re-start as we phase in each of the other ships,” said P&O Cruises President Paul Ludlow.

“As we know the UK Government has developed a traffic light system for holidays abroad this summer. The current situation means that whilst unfortunately there will be a number of cancellations of itineraries on some ships, we are looking ahead and planning for the future with vigor,” he added.

Ludlow said that P&O is confident that “destinations will soon open up their borders both for UK travellers and also for cruise ships.”

“Spain and its islands and the Caribbean are both looking very positive and we are seeing, one by one, countries publicly looking forward to welcoming us back,” he noted.

The length and complexity of the Arcadia and Aurora’s planned long-haul cruises from January next year has forced their cancellation and these two ships will not begin sailing until next year. However, a replacement itinerary for the Aurora, with winter sun appeal, will be announced shortly.

In addition, following ongoing guest feedback P&O Cruises has reviewed its vaccination policy. For all cruises departing from Sept. 25 to Dec. 31, 2021, all guests 18 years old and over will be required to have completed their vaccination course a minimum of 14 days prior to sailing.

All guests 17 years old and below will need to have completed their vaccination course a minimum 14 days prior to sailing or will require a negative PCR test within 72 hours prior to travel. All guests will also require a negative COVID-19 test at the terminal. The PCR and COVID-19 test at the terminal will be provided on a complimentary basis. This vaccination and testing policy will be reviewed on a regular basis as the global situation continues to evolve.

The vaccination policy for the UK coastal cruises until Sept. 24 2021, remains that all guests travelling, of all ages, must have completed their vaccination course a minimum of seven days prior to sailing (or 14 days prior to sailing if an approved single dose vaccine).

All guests who have had their cruise cancelled will automatically receive a Future Cruise Credit worth 125 percent of the standard deposit terms, and 100 percent of any additional monies paid.

This Future Cruise Credit can be redeemed against any new booking made by the end of Dec. 2021, on any cruise on sale at the time of booking. Cruises currently on sale run through to Apr. 2023.