MSC Adds Tunisia To its Summer 2022 Program on Opera

MSC Cruises has announced that it will add Tunisia and the country’s port of La Goulette to its summer 2022 sailings in the Mediterranean.

Tunisia’s Minister of Tourism Habib Ammar and Minister of Transport Foued Ben Othman met with MSC’s Executive Chairman Pierfrancesco Vago and CEO Gianni Onorato at its Geneva headquarters to agree on the planned voyages for next year of the MSC Opera.

The ship will add to its current scheduled itinerary the port of La Goulette for a total of 27 calls from April to October 2022.

“Tunisia is a beautiful and hospitable country that holds a special place in the heart of MSC Group, from cargo to ferries and cruises. And I have no doubt that having La Goulette on our Western Mediterranean itinerary for the MSC Opera next summer will be again a great attraction for many of our guests who wish to visit this incredible country. There is so much to see and enjoy such as the UNESCO World Heritage site of ancient archaeological marvels at Carthage, the charming and picturesque village of Sidi Bou Said and the Medina of Tunis with its hundreds of monuments, palaces, mosques and fountains,” Vago said.

Ammar noted he was “excited” about the prospect of MSC Cruises’ return to Tunisia in summer 2022.

“(G)uests of the MSC Opera can be assured that they will discover spectacular and beautiful attractions in our wonderful country and the warmest of welcomes,” he added.

According to a press release, MSC Cruises and the Tunisian Ministry of Tourism also agreed to work jointly on dedicated future communications programs, particularly in Italy, France and Germany, to promote the attractiveness of Tunisia as a destination and cruises as a preferred option to explore and enjoy its numerous tourist attractions.