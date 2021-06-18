SRC

Silversea Is Back Cruising As Two Ships Launch Service

Silver Moon

Silversea Cruises has marked its return to operations with the maiden voyage of the Silver Moon, from Athens. Tomorrow, the news continues with the first sailing of the new Silver Origin, which will depart from San Cristobal in the Galapagos.

“With the maiden voyages of these two beautiful ships, we welcome guests to rediscover exotic destinations, cultures, and cuisines in our trademark level of comfort, with impeccable personalized service,” said Silversea’s President and CEO Roberto Martinoli. “These initial sailings will transport guests to our most sought-after destinations in the Greek Isles and the Galapagos Archipelago, and we look forward to the further expansion of our offering in July with resumed service to Alaska on Silver Muse and Iceland on Silver Shadow. I look forward to personally welcoming our guests aboard Silver Moon in Greece.”

Sailing out of Athens (Piraeus), Silver Moon will follow 10-day itineraries in the Greek Isles, offering guests luxury ocean-view suites, fine dining, and personalized service, with a nearly 1:1 crew-to-guest ratio.

Silver Origin welcomes travelers to the Galapagos islands with year-round expedition voyages, offering balcony-only suites, the highest expert guide-to-guest ratio in the Galapagos (1:10), and the highest Zodiac-to-guest ratio (1:12.5) in the region.

Next up, the Silver Muse will set sail to Alaska from July 29, while Silver Shadow will sail on circumnavigations of Iceland from July 30.

