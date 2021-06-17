Princess Plans To Sail from LA, San Francisco and Ft. Lauderdale This Fall

Princess Cruises has announced its intent to return to service in the U.S., sailing from Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Ft. Lauderdale this fall.

The cruise line said that the decision came after collaborating with government officials and receiving evolving guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Starting between Sept. 25 and Nov. 28, 2021, cruises onboard eight Princess MedallionClass ships will once again take guests to the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mexico, Hawaii and the California Coast.

“As we continue our return to service, it is a thrill for us to be able to bring more cruise vacation options to our travel-starved guests,” said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. “We appreciate the support of government and port officials who we worked closely with to make these travel opportunities available, in a thoughtful and safe way, for our guests.”

Dining, entertainment, and shore excursion details are currently being finalized and will be communicated in the coming weeks, Princess wrote.

Princess cruises sailing through 2021 are available for guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination. Crew vaccinations will be in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Princess said that it will continue to monitor the latest guidance from the CDC as well as local, state and federal officials in the ports we sail from and those we visit and will adjust our onboard protocols and vaccination requirements, as necessary. Princess said that it will notify guests prior to final payment should it vaccination approach change.

In May, Princess had announced plans to resume cruising in Alaska departing July 25 through Sept. 26, 2021, round-trip Seattle, on seven-day cruises onboard the Majestic Princess.

Details:

• Majestic Princess and Grand Princess: sailing from Los Angeles to the California Coast and Mexico on seven-day cruises, and the Islands of Hawaii on 15-day cruises. Also available are three- to five-day Getaway cruises to the California Coast and Mexico.

• Ruby Princess: Sailing out San Francisco on seven-day California Coast cruises before adding 15-day cruises exploring Hawaii and 10-day Mexico cruises.

• Enchanted Princess: Begins with two brand new cruises from Ft. Lauderdale to start her existing inaugural season of 10-day cruises to the Southern and Eastern Caribbean.

• Sky Princess, Regal Princess and Caribbean Princess: From Ft. Lauderdale, guests can island hop through the Caribbean with three-, five-, seven- and 14-day cruises.

• Crown Princess: Sailings to the Panama Canal from Ft. Lauderdale on a series of 10-day cruise.