Celestyal Cruises Resumes Operations

Celestyal Cruises confirmed that it has successfully resumed operations with its signature seven-night Idyllic Aegean itinerary on the Celestyal Crystal.

This Greek island itinerary calls at Kusadasi (Turkey), Rhodes, Santorini, Lavrion, Mykonos, Milos and Crete.

“Following a most difficult and challenging year, we are beyond thrilled to be welcoming guests back onboard this summer on our most popular and signature Greek island itinerary: the Idyllic Aegean. This was no small task and is due to the unwavering dedication and unified teamwork of the Celestyal team, both shoreside and onboard, and the support from our strategic partners, both large and small. We are all excited to be welcoming guests back onboard to experience our award-winning, warm and genuine Greek hospitality that only Celestyal can deliver and to coming back stronger than ever!” said Celestyal Cruises’ CEO, Chris Theophilides.

"It is with great pride for all of us working in the Greek tourism industry to see the return of Celestyal ships to the Greek seas this summer,” said Greece’s Minister of Tourism, Harry Theoharis. “The resumption of cruising, under our new health and safety guidelines, and the strong commitment to Greece from the cruise industry at large is further proof of how resilient Greece is and how quickly we can bring back a sense of normalcy -- just in time for the summer travel season.”

The start of the summer season with the deployment of the Celestyal Crystal will be followed by the deployment of the Celestyal Olympia, which will set sail on June 28 through August 30 on Celestyal’s new, seven-night “Legendary Archipelago” from the cruise line’s dedicated terminal at Lavrion Port and Marina (Athens).