Royal Caribbean Is Back Cruising in the Caribbean

Royal Caribbean International is back in service in the Caribbean as the Adventure of the Seas departed from Nassau on Saturday, marking the company's first sailing in North America in some 15 months.

The Adventure welcomed more than 1,000 vacationers on its opening cruise according to the company.

The ship set sail with fully vaccinated crew and fully vaccinated guests 16 years of age or older, who make up 94 percent of all guests onboard while the remaining 6 percent of guests are children younger than 16.

The ship now begins a summer lineup of 7-night sailings to Perfect Day at CocoCay, Grand Bahama Island and Cozumel.

“The return of Adventure of the Seas marks a start in the tremendous step forward our guests have been waiting for and we’ve been working toward for more than 15 months. This is all possible thanks to the government of The Bahamas, the support of our partners and the hard work of our teams across Royal Caribbean,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International.

“We are excited to welcome back our guests and crew, and to help our Caribbean family regain the benefits of tourism their communities depend on. This is just the beginning, as we get ready to set sail from the U.S. for the first time on July 2.”