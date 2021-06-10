Royal Caribbean's New Odyssey of the Seas Arrives at Port Everglades

Port Everglades welcomed Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas to her homeport for the first time ahead of her launch into operations in the United States.

Odyssey of the Seas will be the first Quantum Ultra Class cruise ship to sail in the United States when it begins sailing with passengers on Saturday, July 3.

“What a way to start the day with the arrival of the newest, most innovative ship on the ocean, Odyssey of the Seas. Port Everglades is ready for cruising to start again, and we are thrilled to welcome guests and crew back to Broward County and Port Everglades,” said Port Everglades Chief Executive and Port Director Jonathan Daniels.

“We all want to see cruising come back, and first and foremost, we want it to come back in a safe and secure manner," added Daniels.