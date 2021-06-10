Royal Caribbean's New Odyssey of the Seas Arrives at Port Everglades

Odyssey of the Seas sails into Port Everglades.

Port Everglades welcomed Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas to her homeport for the first time ahead of her launch into operations in the United States.

Odyssey of the Seas will be the first Quantum Ultra Class cruise ship to sail in the United States when it begins sailing with passengers on Saturday, July 3.

Odyssey of the Seas sails into Port Everglades.

“What a way to start the day with the arrival of the newest, most innovative ship on the ocean, Odyssey of the Seas. Port Everglades is ready for cruising to start again, and we are thrilled to welcome guests and crew back to Broward County and Port Everglades,” said Port Everglades Chief Executive and Port Director Jonathan Daniels.

“We all want to see cruising come back, and first and foremost, we want it to come back in a safe and secure manner," added Daniels. 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

https://www.cruiseindustrynews.com/store/product/digital-reports/2021-luxury-market-cruise-report/

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

MedCruise

Cruise Ship Orderbook

101 Ships | 209,402 Berths | $61 Billion | View

2021 Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

New 2021 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

40+ New Ships

2021-2027

First to Recover

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Taiwan

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Annual Report