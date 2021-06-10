Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

AIDAstella To Resume Sailings From July 29, AIDAsol Cruise Program Extended

AIDAstella Photo Sergio Ferreira

AIDA Cruises has announced it continues its gradual restart with another cruise ship, the AIDAstella, resuming holiday voyages from July 29, 2021. The ship will operate as originally planned with 10- and 11-day cruises from Palma de Mallorca with calls in Spain, Italy, Portugal and Malta. There is a wide choice of travel dates until the end of October.

In addition, AIDA Cruises will extend its Baltic Sea voyages with the AIDAsol from the German port Warnemünde into September. Dates between July 18 and Sept. 18, 2021, are now open for booking. The AIDAsol will sail to several Swedish ports during the popular Scandinavian midsummer, with visits to Stockholm, Gothenburg and Visby.

From July 18 to 24, a six-day voyage is planned. Afterward, the AIDAsol will start every Saturday from Warnemünde for seven-day Baltic Sea round trips.

The voyages originally planned with the AIDAsol with departure dates from July 26 to Oct. 15, 2021, will not take place. Guests who were already booked on one of these original cruises will be notified.

All AIDA cruises are carried out in compliance with its enhanced health and safety protocols, as well as applicable laws and regulations.

Cruises in other destinations are not possible at the moment, AIDA said. As a result, all other cruises with a departure date between July 8 and Aug. 8, 2021, have to be cancelled. Guests who were booked on impacted cruises and their travel advisors are being notified.

