Carnival Vista Sailings from Galveston Will Require 95% Vaccinated Guests. No Masks.

Carnival Vista

Carnival Cruise Line will have its Carnival Vista back in operation from Galveston in July and the company will require 95 percent of guests aboard to have proof of a COVID-19 vaccination, according to a letter sent to guests.

Carnival said 95 percent of guests will need to have had their final approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to sailing and will be required to present proof of vaccination at time of check-in.

Vaccinated guests will not be required to wear masks or maintain physical distancing.

The company noted it will be able to accommodate a "small number" of unvaccinated guests (children under 12), and that Carnival plans to allow a small number of exemptions.

"We remain optimistic that requirements for cruising from the U.S. will continue to evolve and our approach to future sailings will become more flexible," the company said.

Carnival also noted crew will be vaccinated.

