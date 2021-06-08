Galveston Picks Up Green Marine Certification

GW Team members at the Pelican Island beach clean up volunteer event

The Galveston Wharves has earned Green Marine certification, according to a press release, making it only the second port in Texas to become accredited in this voluntary environmental program for the North American marine industry.

“Green Marine certification is a big step forward in our long-term commitment to continuous improvement in environmental performance,” said Rodger Rees, Galveston Wharves port director and CEO, in a prepared press release.

The voluntary, transparent and inclusive initiative addresses key environmental issues through a set of performance indicators, including waste reduction, leak and spill prevention and community relations.

Participants are shipowners, ports, terminals, Seaway corporations and shipyards.

The port’s certification process began more than a year ago when the port applied for certification and began benchmarking its annual environmental performance in the area of waste reduction through Green Marine’s self-evaluation guides. In March an accredited external verifier confirmed the results, and certification was issued on June 3.

Rees added: “Certification is just the beginning. Participating in Green Marine will help us identify and implement best practices, manage our environmental programs, measure our progress and strive for continuous improvement. Sharing new technologies and best practices with our community and business partners, as well as other Green Marine members, is another benefit.”

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report