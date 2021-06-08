Celebrity Equinox to Cruise From Port Everglades Starting in July

Celebrity Cruises has announced that the Celebrity Equinox has now been approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to sail from Fort Lauderdale's Port Everglades on July 25, 2021.

It will follow Celebrity Edge’s cruise departure from U.S. waters for the Caribbean on June 26, 2021.

With today’s announcement, nine of the 14 ships within the Celebrity Cruises’ fleet have plans to return to sailing by mid-September 2021, according to the company.

The recently revolutionized Celebrity Equinox will set sail on a seven-night cruise visiting the Mexican ports of Cozumel and Costa Maya, along with Nassau, Bahamas.

“It is so exciting to announce yet another ship on the heels of Celebrity Millennium leading the industry’s Caribbean comeback to rave reviews just this past Saturday. From the outpouring of comments and emotion from our guests and crew on that sailing, it’s clear that people are ready to cruise back to normal,” said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo. “We’ve all been waiting for the day we could get away, again, to the places we’ve been dreaming of and that ‘someday’ is here.”

Celebrity Equinox joins eight ships in the Celebrity fleet that have been announced as part of its phased summer restart, including:

- Celebrity Millennium, which began sailing seven-night Caribbean itineraries from St. Maarten on June 5; and will reposition to Seattle to sail seven-night Alaska Dawes Glacier cruises beginning July 23. Celebrity Summit will then sail the remaining St. Maarten season through August, followed by plans to sail a new series of four- and five-night sailings from Fort Lauderdale to the Western Caribbean through late October.

- Celebrity Apex – sailing seven-night Greek Isles itineraries from June 19;

- Celebrity Edge – sailing a rotating schedule of Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries from Fort Lauderdale, beginning June 26;

- Celebrity Silhouette – sailing the UK coastline as of July 3;

- Celebrity Flora – returning to the extraordinary Galapagos islands as of July 3, followed by the Celebrity Xpedition and intimate 16-passenger Celebrity Xploration on July 24, and September 18, respectively.