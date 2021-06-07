MSC Cruises Announces U.S. Restart

MSC Cruises has confirmed its restart plans for cruising from U.S. ports beginning this August on two ships, according to a press release.

Cruises will welcome both vaccinated and non-vaccinated guests.

The announcement follows CDC approval of the Company’s Phase 2A Port Agreements for PortMiami and Port Canaveral as well as the provisional approval of its request to conduct a simulation cruise, to be held on MSC Meraviglia from PortMiami on July 17, 2021.

“After what has been a challenging period, we’re thrilled to say it’s finally time to cruise again. We are excited to be officially announcing our restart this summer from the U.S., and Florida in particular, as excitement is building for vacationers to get back to traveling and plan a much-deserved getaway,” said Gianni Onorato, CEO of MSC Cruises.

“We want to thank our guests and partners, as well as Governor Ron DeSantis and the State of Florida, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Miami Dade County, PortMiami and Port Canaveral port officials. and the CDC for their strong support in bringing cruising back to the U.S. so we can get back to doing what we do best, providing our guests incredible and enriching vacations at sea.”

MSC Cruises’ new itineraries from the U.S. onboard the MSC Meraviglia and MSC Divina will officially open for booking on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

The MSC Meraviglia will kick off MSC Cruises’ restart starting August 2, 2021, with 3- and 4-night cruises from Miami to The Bahamas and featuring the Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

Starting September 18, 2021, the MSC Meraviglia will add 7-night cruises from Miami to The Bahamas and Caribbean, including Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

The MSC Divina will resume cruising from Orlando (Port Canaveral) on September 16, 2021, offering 3-, 4- and 7-night cruise options from to The Bahamas and Caribbean, also including stops at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

“With our vast experience cruising in Europe since August 2020 along with our industry-leading health and safety protocol, our guests can book with confidence knowing we are well prepared for a successful restart in the U.S.,” said Rubén Rodriguez, president of MSC Cruises USA. “To ensure the safest experience for our guests, we previously announced a fleet-wide vaccination program for all crew — thanks to the support of The State of Florida, local government and port officials, and our partners,— and we expect that the majority of our guests booking a cruise this summer will plan to be vaccinated prior to sail. The rapid distribution of vaccines in the U.S. has been a positive step toward helping vacationers get back to traveling, and we encourage our guests to take advantage of this added layer of protection when resuming travel this summer.”

MSC Cruises will reveal additional itinerary details for cruises onboard the MSC Meraviglia and MSC Divina in the coming week, as well as health and safety measures and guidelines for guests.

Those who are not vaccinated or unable to verify vaccination will be subject to requirements such as additional testing, as well as restrictions, which will be announced at a later date.