Tradewind Voyages Launches 2022-2023 Sailing Program

Ahead of the Golden Horizon’s inaugural sailing ex Harwich on July 1, Tradewind Voyages has launched its 2022/23 program for the 272-passenger tall ship. Four new collections, spanning 23 different voyages, have been announced by the start-up: North Pacific Collection, West Coast America Collection, South Pacific Collection and Antipodean Summer Collection. The extensive program will see the ship calling at more than 20 countries for the first time, including Japan, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Guatemala, Peru, French Polynesia, Fiji and New Zealand.

Prices start from £1,099 pp based on a voyage only, twin/double outside Marina Cabin, includes all meals and soft drinks, wine and beer with lunch/dinner.

North Pacific - Contrasts of Japan from £3,199 pp

West Coast Americas – Colours of the Mexican Coast from £2.099 pp

South Pacific Collection – Pearls of French Polynesia from £1,7999 pp

Antipodean Summer – Crossing the Tasman Sea from £1,099pp

From idyllic island-hopping in the Philippines to scenic sailings around Alaska; cruising from Costa Rica to Chile and capturing the spirit of the original seafaring adventurer in the Cook Islands, the Golden Horizon will deliver a whole new voyage of discovery. Its maiden voyage to New Zealand will be complemented with a return to Australia for more southern hemisphere summer sunshine.

The ship will undertake several different voyages in Japan throughout May and June 2022, before heading to Alaska, via Russia and the Aleutian Islands, then into Canada and the U.S. It will continue with a series of sailings through Central and South America, from August to October 2022, taking in Panama, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Ecuador, Peru and Chile, including Easter Island. The world’s largest tall ship will then sail through the Pitcairn Islands to abundant island paradise: French Polynesia, Tonga, New Caledonia, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands and Fiji, are amongst the many ports of call. The Golden Horizon will sail into 2023 with an extended spell in Australia and New Zealand.

Commenting on the new collections, Head of Sales Mark Schmitt: “We’ve had great interest in our voyages this year and we’re thrilled to be able to offer even more opportunities to sell this unique experience through 2022/23. With the addition of the North Pacific, Americas and an Antipodean summer season, comprising 23 voyages, we’ve opened up a whole range of diverse trips that will enable guests to see the world differently. We thank the agent community for the ongoing support and look forward to working further with them.”

The Golden Horizon’s design is based on France II, a legendary square-rigged tall ship built in 1913, and is inspired by Tea Clippers and Cape Horners. Boasting five bars, impressive spa facilities, three pools, a spectacular dining room with central skylight for top-notch dining and a high staff-to-guest ratio means that first-class service is guaranteed for everyone traveling with Tradewind Voyages. Its 140 cabins all offer ocean views.