Celebrity Marks Cruise Comeback As Millennium Sails From St. Maarten

Celebrity Cruises' return to cruising is official as the Celebrity Millennium set sail from Philipsburg, St. Maarten on Saturday.

Both a first for the industry in North America and the first of Celebrity's fleet to return to sailing, the Celebrity Millennium now embarks on a seven-night itinerary visiting the treasured islands of Aruba, Barbados and Curacao.

Celebrity will sail in the Caribbean with a vaccinated crew and at least 95 percent vaccinated guests

The sailing also represents the first time Celebrity Cruises has homeported in St. Maarten, where the cruise line now begins sailing Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries through August.

"Today, we sail, again! This is such a significant moment for our company, our industry and the Caribbean. That this day has finally arrived for our guests and our crew is truly special – beyond words, really," said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO of Celebrity Cruises. "I am so happy to have our crew back onboard doing what they love and providing amazing vacations and service to our guests. I also am extremely grateful to the leadership of the St. Maarten government for their vision and support to make this moment happen. What an honor to now be the first to enthusiastically say, once again – 'Welcome Aboard!'"

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome our guests back to relax and start enjoying the travel experiences they've been craving all this time. Once onboard, they will discover reimagined accommodation, spa and entertainment offerings, along with considered and thoughtful health and safety measures," said Celebrity Cruises Senior Vice President of Hotel Operations Brian Abel. "The end result of all that we have implemented will make cruises one of the safest ways to explore the world, while enjoying a wonderful and uncompromised vacation experience."

Celebrity Millennium Captain Theodoros Zakkas added: "For the past several months, I had the privilege of maintaining this beautiful ship with a small 75-person crew. Today, with a full crew who were all smiles as we welcomed our guests onboard once again, has been very emotional for me. It has been a beautiful and historic homecoming, one that everyone involved – guests and crew - will never forget."