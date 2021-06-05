Royal Caribbean May Not Require COVID-19 Vaccine for Some U.S. Sailings

Is Royal Caribbean International changing course when it comes to requiring guests are vaccinated for COVID-19 for cruises departing from the U.S.?

While the Miami-based cruise line announced the return of six more ships to operations on Friday afternoon, it also clarified some COVID-19 vaccine policies.

While all crew will be vaccinated against COVID-19, Royal Caribbean has noted that guests are "strongly recommended to set sail fully vaccinated, if they are eligible."

Those who are unvaccinated or unable to verify vaccination will be required to undergo testing and follow other protocols, which will be announced at a later date, the company said.

For sailings in Alaska, guests 16 years of age or older must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and those 12 or older as of Aug. 1.

If departing from an international port, guests must meet the travel requirements of their home country and the country of departure, the company noted.