SRC

Royal Caribbean May Not Require COVID-19 Vaccine for Some U.S. Sailings

Symphony of the Seas

Is Royal Caribbean International changing course when it comes to requiring guests are vaccinated for COVID-19 for cruises departing from the U.S.?

While the Miami-based cruise line announced the return of six more ships to operations on Friday afternoon, it also clarified some COVID-19 vaccine policies. 

While all crew will be vaccinated against COVID-19, Royal Caribbean has noted that guests are "strongly recommended to set sail fully vaccinated, if they are eligible."

Those who are unvaccinated or unable to verify vaccination will be required to undergo testing and follow other protocols, which will be announced at a later date, the company said.

For sailings in Alaska, guests 16 years of age or older must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and those 12 or older as of Aug. 1.

If departing from an international port, guests must meet the travel requirements of their home country and the country of departure, the company noted.

 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News GCSI

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

101 Ships | 209,402 Berths | $61 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2021 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

40+ New Ships

2021-2027

First to Recover

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

AB InBev

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report