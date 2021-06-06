Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings: Brand by Brand Restart Update

Building up its return to service, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings plans to have most of its fleet back in service by early 2022.

Here's the latest, brand by brand:

First sailing: July 25, 2021

Ships: Norwegian Jade, Norwegian Bliss, Norwegian Epic, Norwegian Getaway, Norwegian Joy, Norwegian Breakaway, Pride of America, Norwegian Encore, Norwegian Escape, Norwegian Pearl, Norwegian Jewel, Norwegian Sun and Norwegian Spirit

Regions: Mediterranean, Caribbean, Bermuda, Hawaii, West Coast, Bahamas, Panama Canal, Asia and Australia

According to its current plans, Norwegian Cruise Line will have 13 ships back in service by February 2022.

The first ship to resume cruising will be the Norwegian Jade, which is set to offer new itineraries from Greece starting on July 25. Later, in September, two additional vessels are entering service in Europe as the Norwegian Epic and the Norwegian Getaway resume their originally announced schedule in the Western Mediterranean.

The return to the United States and the Caribbean is set to start in August, with the Norwegian Bliss sailing in the Alaska. Gradually, more vessels are being reactivated, including in other destinations, such as Asia and Australia.

Oceania Cruises

First sailing: August 29, 2021

Ships: Marina, Riviera, Insignia and Sirena

Regions: Northern Europe, Mediterranean, Caribbean and World Cruise

Norwegian’s upper premium brand, Oceania Cruises plans to reenter service in August. The company announced that it will resume cruise operations with the 1,250-guest Marina sailing in Scandinavia and Western Europe.

The vessel will resume her originally published voyage schedule, commencing on August 29, 2021, in Copenhagen.

Phased restart dates for the balance of the Oceania Cruises fleet are on the plans, with three additional ships resuming service between October 2021 and January 2022.

Regent Seven Seas

First sailing: September 11, 2021

Ships: Seven Seas Splendor, Seven Seas Explorer, Seven Seas Mariner, Seven Seas Navigator and Seven Seas Voyager

Regions: Northern Europe, Mediterranean, Caribbean, Panama Canal and World Cruise

Regent Seven Seas Cruises announced its return to sailing with Seven Seas Splendor. The vessel will begin cruising from the UK in September, resuming its previously scheduled itineraries in Northern Europe and the Mediterranean.

The resumption plan for the rest of the fleet includes all vessels being reactivated until February 2022.

While most of the ships are set to sail previously announced itineraries in Europe or the Caribbean, the Seven Seas Mariner will offer a World Cruise. The vessel is poised to sail on a published Panama Canal itinerary, before starting the 120-night itinerary on January 5, 2022.