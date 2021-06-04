Two More Royal Caribbean Ships Get CDC Approval for Test Cruises

Two more Royal Caribbean International ships have gotten the green light from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for test cruises.

The Mariner of the Seas will run its simulated sailing on August 1 and is expected use Port Canaveral as a homeport.

The Independence of the Seas will cruise on August 11 for its test sailing, and is said to be sailing from Galveston.

The follows three other scheduled test cruises for Royal Caribbean. The Freedom of the Seas sails from PortMiami later this month, while the Allure will sail from Port Canaveral on July 27 and the Symphony sets sail from Miami on August 1.