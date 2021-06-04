Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Norwegian Joy and Gem Crew To Get Vaccines at Puerto Rico

ncljoy 4

Around 3,400 crew members working on the Norwegian Joy and Norwegian Gem will be receiving their vaccines in Puerto Rico this June and July.

This was reported by the port authority in Puerto Rico, according to a press release.

The one-shot Janssen vaccine (developed by Johnson & Johnson's) will be administered to these crew members. Securing the vaccines was done thanks to an agreement with a national chain of pharmacies.

During the stops, the two ships will also be refueling and receiving food supplies.

The Norwegian Joy and Norwegian Gem are currently moored in Aruba, where they have been docked for months.

