Here Are the Volunteer Test Cruises That Are Confirmed

With the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) accelerating its approval of simulated voyages (better known as test cruises) with volunteers aboard, a number of cruise lines have revealed plans for their test sailings.

Five sailings have so far been officially announced, while the CDC said in a court filing on Tuesday it had so far approved four sailings (three were formally announced after the court filing), with six more under review.

Confirmed Test Sailings as of June 4:

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Ship: Freedom of the Seas

Date: June 20

Homeport: Miami

Details: Royal Caribbean has said they have received over 250,000 volunteer sign ups. Learn more here.

Cruise Line: Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line

Ship: Grand Classica

Date: June 25

Homeport: Palm Beach

Details: A small, private group of pre-selected, fully vaccinated passengers will join a group of fully vaccinated crew members onboard Grand Classica. The sailing is not open to the public or sign ups.

Cruise Line: Disney Cruise Line

Ship: Disney Dream

Date: June 29

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Details: Disney has not revealed any details.

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Ship: Allure of the Seas

Date: July 27

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Details: Royal Caribbean has said they have received over 250,000 volunteer sign ups. Learn more here.

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Ship: Symphony of the Seas

Date: August 1

Homeport: Miami

Details: Royal Caribbean has said they have received over 250,000 volunteer sign ups. Learn more here.

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Ship: Mariner of the Seas

Date: August 1

Homeport: TBA

Details: Royal Caribbean has said they have received over 250,000 volunteer sign ups. Learn more here.

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Ship: Independence of the Seas

Date: August 11

Homeport: TBA

Details: Royal Caribbean has said they have received over 250,000 volunteer sign ups. Learn more here.