Here Are the Volunteer Test Cruises That Are Confirmed

With the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) accelerating its approval of simulated voyages (better known as test cruises) with volunteers aboard, a number of cruise lines have revealed plans for their test sailings.
Five sailings have so far been officially announced, while the CDC said in a court filing on Tuesday it had so far approved four sailings (three were formally announced after the court filing), with six more under review.
Confirmed Test Sailings as of June 4:
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Ship: Freedom of the Seas
Date: June 20
Homeport: Miami
Details: Royal Caribbean has said they have received over 250,000 volunteer sign ups. Learn more here.
Cruise Line: Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line
Ship: Grand Classica
Date: June 25
Homeport: Palm Beach
Details: A small, private group of pre-selected, fully vaccinated passengers will join a group of fully vaccinated crew members onboard Grand Classica. The sailing is not open to the public or sign ups.
Cruise Line: Disney Cruise Line
Ship: Disney Dream
Date: June 29
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Details: Disney has not revealed any details.
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Ship: Allure of the Seas
Date: July 27
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Details: Royal Caribbean has said they have received over 250,000 volunteer sign ups. Learn more here.
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Ship: Symphony of the Seas
Date: August 1
Homeport: Miami
Details: Royal Caribbean has said they have received over 250,000 volunteer sign ups. Learn more here.
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Ship: Mariner of the Seas
Date: August 1
Homeport: TBA
Details: Royal Caribbean has said they have received over 250,000 volunteer sign ups. Learn more here.
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Ship: Independence of the Seas
Date: August 11
Homeport: TBA
Details: Royal Caribbean has said they have received over 250,000 volunteer sign ups. Learn more here.