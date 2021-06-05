Norwegian Cruise Line Resumption Breakdown: Ship by Ship

Norwegian Cruise Line is quickly restarting operations, having recently confirmed sailing plans for eight ships in its fleet.

Meanwhile, other ships will come back in a staggered manner throughout the rest of 2021 and early 2022, according to published deployment and the line's own website.

Norwegian Bliss

Capacity at 100%: 4,200

Date: August 7, 2021

Homeport: Seattle

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Icy Strait Point, Skagway, Juneau and Ketchikan

Norwegian Breakaway

Capacity at 100%: 4,000

Date: October 24, 2021

Homeport: New York City

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Royal Naval Dockyard (with two overnights)

Norwegian Dawn

Capacity at 100%: 2,200

Date: October 3, 2021

Homeport: Venice

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Kotor, Corfu, Santorini, Mykonos, Argostoli and Dubrovnik

Norwegian Encore

Capacity at 100%: 4,200

Date: November 14, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Great Stirrup Cay, St. Thomas, Tortola and Puerto Plata

Norwegian Epic

Capacity at 100%: 4,200

Date: September 5, 2021

Homeport: Barcelona

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Naples, Civitavecchia, Livorno, Cannes and Palma de Mallorca

Norwegian Escape

Capacity at 100%: 4,200

Date: November 20, 2021

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, Tortola and Great Stirrup Cay

Norwegian Gem

Capacity at 100%: 2,400

Date: November 21, 2021

Homeport: New York City

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Charleston, Puerto Canaveral and Great Stirrup Cay

Norwegian Getaway

Capacity at 100%: 4,000

Date: September 2, 2021

Homeport: Civitavecchia

Length: 11 nights

Itinerary: Kotor, Dubrovnik, Corfu, Santorini, Mykonos, Naples, Piraeus and Livorno

Norwegian Jade

Capacity at 100%: 2,400

Date: July 25, 2021

Homeport: Piraeus

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Heraklion, Rhodes, Mykonos, Katakolon, Corfu and Santorini

Norwegian Jewel

Capacity at 100%: 2,400

Date: January 20, 2022

Homeport: Panama City (Colon)

Length: 10 nights

Itinerary: Puerto Limón, Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire and Cartagena

Norwegian Joy

Capacity at 100%: 4,200

Date: October 19, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 11 nights

Itinerary: Curaçao, Aruba, Bonaire, St. Lucia, St. Kitts, St. Thomas and Puerto Plata

Norwegian Pearl

Capacity at 100%: 2,400

Date: December 23, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 11 nights

Itinerary: Cartagena, Panama Canal (cruising), Colón, Puerto Limón, Roatán, Harvest Caye and Costa Maya

Norwegian Sky

Capacity at 100%: 2,000

Date: September 5, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, Tortola and Great Stirrup Cay

Norwegian Spirit

Capacity at 100%: 2,000

Date: February 9, 2022

Homeport: Sydney to Auckland

Length: 12 nights

Itinerary: Eden, Burnie, Timaru, Lyttelton, Marlborough, Wellington, Gisborne and Tauranga

Norwegian Star

Capacity at 100%: 2,200

Date: October 3, 2021

Homeport: Southampton

Length: 11 nights

Itinerary: Le Havre, Zeebrugge, Amsterdam, Newcastle, South Queensferry, Invergordon, Kirkwall, Belfast and Dublin

Norwegian Sun

Capacity at 100%: 2,002

Date: January 28, 2022

Homeport: Hong Kong

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Naha

Pride of America

Capacity at 100%: 2,000

Date: November 6, 2021

Homeport: Honolulu

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Maui, Hilo, Kailua Kona and Kauai