Norwegian Cruise Line Resumption Breakdown: Ship by Ship

Norwegian Bliss

Norwegian Cruise Line is quickly restarting operations, having recently confirmed sailing plans for eight ships in its fleet.

Meanwhile, other ships will come back in a staggered manner throughout the rest of 2021 and early 2022, according to published deployment and the line's own website. 

Norwegian Bliss
Capacity at 100%: 4,200
Date: August 7, 2021
Homeport: Seattle
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Icy Strait Point, Skagway, Juneau and Ketchikan

Norwegian Breakaway
Capacity at 100%: 4,000
Date: October 24, 2021
Homeport: New York City
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Royal Naval Dockyard (with two overnights)

Norwegian Dawn
Capacity at 100%: 2,200
Date: October 3, 2021
Homeport: Venice
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Kotor, Corfu, Santorini, Mykonos, Argostoli and Dubrovnik  

Norwegian Encore
Capacity at 100%: 4,200
Date: November 14, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Great Stirrup Cay, St. Thomas, Tortola and Puerto Plata

Norwegian Epic
Capacity at 100%: 4,200
Date: September 5, 2021
Homeport: Barcelona
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Naples, Civitavecchia, Livorno, Cannes and Palma de Mallorca

Norwegian Escape
Capacity at 100%: 4,200
Date: November 20, 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral  
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, Tortola and Great Stirrup Cay

Norwegian Gem
Capacity at 100%: 2,400
Date: November 21, 2021
Homeport: New York City
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Charleston, Puerto Canaveral and Great Stirrup Cay  

Norwegian Getaway
Capacity at 100%: 4,000
Date: September 2, 2021
Homeport: Civitavecchia
Length: 11 nights
Itinerary: Kotor, Dubrovnik, Corfu, Santorini, Mykonos, Naples, Piraeus and Livorno

Norwegian Jade
Capacity at 100%: 2,400
Date: July 25, 2021
Homeport: Piraeus
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Heraklion, Rhodes, Mykonos, Katakolon, Corfu and Santorini     

Norwegian Jewel
Capacity at 100%: 2,400
Date: January 20, 2022
Homeport: Panama City (Colon)  
Length: 10 nights
Itinerary: Puerto Limón, Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire and Cartagena

Norwegian Joy
Capacity at 100%: 4,200
Date: October 19, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 11 nights
Itinerary: Curaçao, Aruba, Bonaire, St. Lucia, St. Kitts, St. Thomas and Puerto Plata    

Norwegian Pearl
Capacity at 100%: 2,400
Date: December 23, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 11 nights
Itinerary: Cartagena, Panama Canal (cruising), Colón, Puerto Limón, Roatán, Harvest Caye and Costa Maya

Norwegian Sky
Capacity at 100%: 2,000
Date: September 5, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, Tortola and Great Stirrup Cay

Norwegian Spirit
Capacity at 100%: 2,000
Date: February 9, 2022
Homeport: Sydney to Auckland   
Length: 12 nights
Itinerary: Eden, Burnie, Timaru, Lyttelton, Marlborough, Wellington, Gisborne and Tauranga

Norwegian Star
Capacity at 100%: 2,200
Date: October 3, 2021
Homeport: Southampton
Length: 11 nights
Itinerary: Le Havre, Zeebrugge, Amsterdam, Newcastle, South Queensferry, Invergordon, Kirkwall, Belfast and Dublin  

Norwegian Sun
Capacity at 100%: 2,002
Date: January 28, 2022
Homeport: Hong Kong
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Naha

Pride of America
Capacity at 100%: 2,000
Date: November 6, 2021
Homeport: Honolulu
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Maui, Hilo, Kailua Kona and Kauai

