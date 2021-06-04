Swan Hellenic Announces Spring Sale

Swan Hellenic has announced a spring sale celebrating the company’s return with three new ships and cultural expedition cruise itineraries across the globe.

Running until July 31, 2021, the sale features 20% off the brochure value of all cruises, roundtrip economy airfares on selected destinations and a gift of $300 onboard spending for every guest. Plus, there’s no singles supplement for those cruising on their own.

Guests will only need to pay a 15% deposit when booking to reserve the suite or stateroom of their choice and will be able to wait until just 60 days before departure to pay the balance.

“We want to create a truly special celebration feel about our return to the waves,” explained Swan Hellenic CEO Andrea Zito. “So, we’ve worked hard to cover every angle, from savings to gifts, convenience, clarity and peace of mind. It’s our way of saying welcome as we start an extraordinary journey together with Swan Hellenic cultural expedition cruise enthusiasts new and old, taking them to see what others don’t.”

According tot he company, guests will be able to book with total confidence thanks to an extended and simplified no-quibble cancellation policy, knowing that if they can’t cruise due to COVID-19 and cancel up to 30 days before departure, then Swan Hellenic will give them a future cruise voucher valid for two years. While if the company itself can’t fulfil any cruise, its guests will immediately be entitled to a full refund or a future cruise voucher to the value of 110 percent of the cruise fare they paid, again valid for two years.