MSC Cruises Set to Resume Operations from Spain

MSC Cruises today announced it will restart its sailing operations in Spain with the deployment of the MSC Grandiosa to Barcelona on June 26.

Valencia will then be added as an additional port of call starting on July 30.

This follows recent announcements by MSC its ships are restarting operations in Germany, France and the Baltics in addition to its current and other Summer 2021 confirmed itineraries in the Western and Eastern Mediterranean as well as the UK.

Gianni Onorato, CEO, MSC Cruises, said: “When we first announced our confirmed programs for summer 2021, we indicated that we would enrich them with any new ports and destinations as they became available. This is the case today with Spain and Barcelona, thus allowing our guests to visit this magnificent destination that has been unavailable since March of last year thanks to the secure bubble ashore excursions we provide under our health and safety operating protocol. This will also make an international cruise holiday on an MSC Cruises ship more easily available to more of our guests living in Spain and for the first time on one of our most modern and innovative ships, MSC Grandiosa.

“As measures are progressively relaxing across Europe and beyond and tourism resumes, we have every confidence that our progressive resumption of service will continue to move forward and that we will be able to add more ports and destinations from more countries to our itineraries very soon. This will allow us to either enrich existing itineraries or add new ones.”

The MSC Grandiosa offers seven-night cruises in the Western Mediterranean calling Genoa, Civitavecchia/Rome, Naples, Palermo, Valetta in Malta and now Barcelona in Spain on Saturdays with embarkation in the Italian ports as well as Barcelona.

Starting on July 30, the MSC Grandiosa will add Valencia to the itinerary with embarkation on Fridays and the ship will then offer seven-night itineraries calling Barcelona, Genoa, La Spezia for Florence and Pisa and Civitavecchia/Rome and Valencia.