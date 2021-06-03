SRC

CDC Approves Two More Royal Caribbean Ships for Test Cruises

Symphony of the Seas

Royal Caribbean international has received approval from the U.S. Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) for two more simulated sailings with volunteers onboard.

The CDC has approved the Allure of the Seas and Symphony of the Seas for test cruises.

The Allure will depart on July 27 from Port Canaveral, while the Symphony will sail from PortMiami on August 1.

Both sailings will be two nights and will allow Royal Caribbean to test protocols to sail under the Conditional Sail Order (CSO) from the CDC with less than 98 percent of guests vaccinated, a key agenda item in the effort to return to cruising with families aboard.

Royal Caribbean will conduct its first test cruise with the Freedom of the Seas later this month, sailing from PortMiami.

