Princess Announces 2022-2023 Asia Program for Diamond Princess

Diamond Princess

The Diamond Princess will be back in Asia for Princess Cruises during the newly announced 2022-2023 season, on sale June 16, 2021.

New for the 2022-2023 season, Mthe edallionClass Diamond Princess sails a seven-day Southeast Asia with Malaysian Peninsula itinerary that includes the cruise line’s first call to Melaka in more than a decade, as well as visits to Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Langkawi in Malaysia as well as Phuket, Thailand, according to a press release.

Also featured are holiday voyages, sailing over Christmas and New Year’s, including a 10-day Southeast Asia with Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia and a seven-day Southeast Asia with Malaysian Peninsula, that can be combined for an epic 17-day cruise.

For the 2022-2023 season, Diamond Princess cruises to 19 destinations in eight countries on eight unique itineraries and 21 departures, including:

• Southeast Asia with Malaysian Peninsula, seven days roundtrip from Singapore – Singapore, Melaka, Kuala Lumpur (Port Kelang), Penang, Phuket, Langkawi, Singapore
Cruise dates: December 11, 28, 2022; January 14 and February 7, 24, 2023

• Southeast Asia with Thailand & Vietnam, seven days roundtrip from Singapore – Singapore, Ko Samui, Bangkok (Laem Chabang), Ho Chi Ming City (Phu My), Singapore
Cruise date: January 21, 2023

• Southeast Asia with Thailand, Vietnam & Cambodia, 10 days, roundtrip from Singapore – Singapore, Nha Trang, Ho Chi Minh City (Phu My), Sihanoukville, Bangkok (Laem Chabang), Ko Samui, Singapore
Cruise dates: December 18, 2022; January 4, 28 and February 14, 2023

• Southeast Asia & Japan, 12 days, Singapore to Tokyo (or Tokyo to Singapore) – Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City (Phu My), Nha Trang, Hong Kong, Taipei (Keelung), Kobe or Toba, Tokyo (Yokohama)
Cruise dates: November 29, 2022; March 3, 2023

• Southeast Asia with Malaysia, Thailand & Vietnam, 14 days roundtrip from Singapore – Singapore, Melaka, Kuala Lumpur (Port Kelang), Penang, Phuket, Langkawi, Singapore, Ko Samui, Bangkok (Laem Chabang), Ho Chi Minh City (Phu My), Singapore
Cruise date: January 14, 2023

• Southeast Asia Explorer, 17 days roundtrip from Singapore – Singapore, Melaka, Kuala Lumpur (Port Kelang), Penang, Phuket, Langkawi, Singapore, Ko Samui, Bangkok (Laem Chabang), Sihanoukville, Ho Chi Minh City (Phu My), Nha Trang, Singapore
Cruise dates: December 11, 18, 28, 2022; January 4, 28 and February 7, 14, 2023

• Japan & Southeast Asia, 20 days from Tokyo to Singapore – Tokyo (Yokohama), Taipei (Keelung), Ishigaki, Okinawa, Tokyo (Yokohama), Shimizu (for Mt. Fuji), Kobe, Taipei (Keelung), Hong Kong, Nha Trang, Ho Chi Minh City (Phu My), Singapore
Cruise date: November 21, 2022

