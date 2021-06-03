Costa Makes Adjustments to 2021 and 2022 Cruise Deployment

Costa Cruises has announced a number of updates for the 2022 cruise season involving the Costa Firenze, Costa Toscana and Costa Smeralda.

The Costa Firenze is still slated to enter service on July 4 from Savona and will operate in the Mediterranean until the end of November 2021.

In winter 2021-2022 the ship will now sail from Dubai for cruises in the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Qatar, including visits to "Expo 2020 Dubai".

Next April, the ship will return to Europe to offer week-long cruises in Italy, France and Spain, and will not go to China as previously envisioned.

Costa's presence in the Mediterranean will be further strengthened by the Costa Toscana as she will be dedicated to seven-day cruises in the Western Mediterranean, including calls in Barcelona and Valencia in spring, or Ibiza and Valencia in summer. Also of note, the Toscana will not go to South America for the 2021-2022 season as previously announced with the Smeralda taking her place before returning to the Mediterranean for cruises in Italy, France and Spain.

"Costa's offer for the remainder of this year and all of next year is rich and solid. As a result of positive feedback and requests we received after the opening of sales, we have made improvements and additions to our programs, continuing our plan for a gradual, phased-in restart in a still-evolving situation. With this approach, we offer guests a great holiday with state-of-the-art ships, world-class service, dining and spas, and a strong presence in all the regions in which we operate. In the Mediterranean, from May 2022, we will for the first time deploy our three most innovative ships for a truly unique cruise vacation," said Mario Zanetti, President of Costa Cruises.

Costa's programs for winter 2021-2022 now include four additional ships.

The Costa Diadema will depart on September 26 from Savona, offering long cruises in Turkey and Greece or Spain and Portugal. Starting in December, she will be deployed in the Caribbean.

The Costa Fascinosa will be back in service on September 23, again from Savona, for 10-day cruises to Lisbon, while during winter she will offer cruises in South America.

The Costa Deliziosa will continue with her program of cruises in the Eastern Mediterranean until January 8, 2022, when she will depart for a world cruise.

The Costa Luminosa, currently operating in the Eastern Mediterranean, will sail two-week cruises to the Canary Islands or Israel.

During the 2022 summer season, in addition to the Costa Firenze, Costa Smeralda and Costa Toscana cruising in the Western Mediterranean, three ships - Costa Deliziosa, Costa Luminosa and Costa Pacifica - will be in the Eastern Mediterranean. Four additional ships: the Costa Diadema, Costa Fascinosa, Costa Favolosa and Costa Fortuna, will operate in Northern Europe.