Odyssey Crew Members Who Left Ship Now Test Negative for COVID-19

Royal Caribbean International disembarked four crew members in Spain who had tested positive for COVID-19 onboard the Odyssey of the Seas last week.

With the ship heading to Florida, the four crew members were quarantined in Spain.

Now, over a week later, according to a social media post from Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley, the crew members have tested negative.

"They continue to remain asymptomatic (no symptoms) and yesterday all tested negative and will need one more test before being released on Friday," he said. "Plans are to re assign the crew to Harmony and Symphony of the Seas. As our protocols work and all our crew get vaccinated we are on the road to Freedom."