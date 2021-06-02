Bahamas Paradise Gets CDC Approval for Test Cruise on June 25

Grand Classica

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line today announced it has received a green light from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to conduct a simulated sailing.

Following all requirements outlined in the CDC’s Framework for Conditional Sailing Order, a closed-group test cruise will include a full evaluation of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line’s cleanliness and safety protocols, according to a press release.

 A small, private group of pre-selected, fully vaccinated passengers will join a group of fully vaccinated crew members onboard the Grand Classica, departing June 25 for a two-night round-trip cruise from the Port of Palm Beach to Grand Bahama Island.

The sailing will simulate all aspects of the onboard experience, including dining, entertainment, leisure activities and shore excursions.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line plans to resume sailing July 2, 2021 and is currently accepting bookings on its website

