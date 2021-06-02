Azamara Announces 2022 European Voyages for its New Azamara Onward

Azamara has announced 22 European itineraries and three new land explorations for the brand’s fourth ship, the Azamara Onward.

Scheduled to set sail in spring 2022 for its inaugural season, Azamara will offer guests the opportunity to join Azamara Onward’s maiden and christening voyage, starting in Monte Carlo and concluding in Venice.

The Azamara Onward will push forward the future of Destination Immersion experiences with half of its voyages being Country-Intensive itineraries, according to a press release, allowing more time to explore a single country’s hidden gems, and 85 late nights and 21 overnight stays in multiple cities across Europe.

“We are thrilled to introduce our fourth ship to our guests and travel partners next year and welcome them to join us for the christening of Azamara Onward on her maiden voyage,” said Azamara President, Carol Cabezas. “As the leader in Destination Immersion, we look forward to connecting our guests with people and cultures of the world and bringing guests to smaller, unique ports which are only accessible to smaller ships.”

The ship’s inaugural deployment will unveil a series of voyages ranging from seven- to 15-nights, where guests can uncover the mysteries of the Black Sea during a visit to Constanta or the Potemkin Stairs of Odessa. In addition, enjoy a PerryGolf Mediterranean voyage and a new selection of land explorations, including an AzAmazing Journey in Greece and another in Cappadocia, along with voyages throughout Croatia, Italy, Istanbul, Spain and more.